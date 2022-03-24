Aerosmith Bringing “Deuces are Wild” Residency Back to Las Vegas

Aerosmith are heading back to sin city. The rock legends announced they would be returning to Las Vegas in 2022 to perform new dates...

Aerosmith are heading back to sin city. The rock legends announced they would be returning to Las Vegas in 2022 to perform new dates on their Deuces are Wild show beginning in June. The show will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM on the Las Vegas strip.

“America’s Garage Band” saw great crowds at its residency dates from their launch in 2019, celebrating the lengthy list of hits the band has generated over a career of over 50 years together. It had been extended into 2020, only to be among the many events derailed by the pandemic. The show is also a visual spectacle, including a massive lift that hoists singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry high above the audience away from the stage during climactic moments.

“I get as much a kick out of it as anyone,” Perry told USA Today. “That thing is swaying back and forth – at one point in a show I had to grab Steven by the belt and pull him back. But that’s the kind of stuff that makes it a rock ‘n’ roll show.”

Dates for the residency resume in the summer, with five scheduled in June and two more in July before a break for the rest of the summer. Shows resume in the fall with six in September, two in October, four in November and then four more in December. Park MGM says that the residency will be the first to see performances using the Dolby Atmos sound system at the venue, which it touts as making it “one of the world’s most technologically advanced performance venues of its kind and preeminent locations for enjoying live musical performances.”

Tickets for Aerosmith Deuces are Wild in Las Vegas go on sale to the general public beginning on March 31. Members of Aerosmith’s “Aero Force One” fan club will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, March 24 at 9:00 a.m. Citi cardholders have access to a presale beginning Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. MGM Rewards members and Live Nation & Ticketmaster customers have access to a presale beginning March 28 at 10:00 a.m.

Aerosmith Deuces are Wild Las Vegas Dates – 2022

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m.

June 17

June 20

June 23

June 26

June 29

July 2

July 5

September 14

September 17

September 20

September 23

September 26

September 29

October 2

October 5

November 19

November 23

November 26

November 29

December 2

December 5

December 8

December 11