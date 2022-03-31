TWICE Plan Banc Of America Stadium Show on May 14

K-Pop favorites TWICE have announced plans for return to California, performing at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on May 14. The single...

K-Pop favorites TWICE have announced plans for return to California, performing at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on May 14. The single show is an encore to a pair of sold-out shows the girl-group played at The Forum in February during their recent 4th World Tour. Tickets for TWICE at Banc of California are on sale next week, available to the general public on Wednesday, April 6. There are currently no presale opportunities listed, but that may change – keep on top of the group and venue social media for potential offers.

TWICE saw rapid ticket sellouts for the entirety of their 4th World Tour, which opened in Seoul South Korea in December and included stops in Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and New York. K-Pop has become an increasing force in the music scene in North America, spearheaded by BTS, which performed a hugely successful run of stadium shows in California last year, and has a similar Las Vegas run planned in April.

That tour was done in support of the group’s third album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which spent 10 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 chart, peaking at No. 3. The new date comes on the heels of the release of the music video for the song SCIENTIST, which has racked up more than 100 million views on YouTube since its release in February.

Twice Tour Dates

May 14, 2022 – Banc of California Stadium | Los Angeles, CA

