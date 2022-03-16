Wisin Y Yandel Announce Final Tour as Duo – LA ULTIMA MISIÓN

Wisin Y Yandel have announced LA ULTIMA MISIÓN – their final tour dates as a duo, taking place in 2022. The final tour will...

Wisin Y Yandel have announced LA ULTIMA MISIÓN – their final tour dates as a duo, taking place in 2022. The final tour will celebrate the duo’s newest album (of the same name) and 19 years together.

Tickets for Wison Y Yandel La Última Misión tour dates are on sale this week. General public tickets are on sale beginning Friday, March 18. Prior to that, presales will be available throughout the week, beginning on Tuesday with a presale open to Citi cardmembers.

Tour dates begin for Wison Y Yandel La Última Misión on September 30 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, and continue through a December 2 closing show at Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, PR. Along the way, the tour will hit stops including Madison Square Garden (New York), Agganis Arena (Boston), AT&T Center (San Antonio), MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas), and Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles).

As part of the tour announcement earlier this week, Sony Music Latin presented Wisin & Yandel with the following RIAA Certifications for their previous studio album Los Campeones Del Pueblo | “THE BIG LEAGUES“: Los Campeones Del Pueblo | “The Big Leagues” – 5X Multi-Platinum, ”Reggaetón En Lo Oscuro” – 6X Multi-Platinum, “Chica Bombastic” – Gold, Platinum and 2x Multi-Platinum, “Dame Algo” – Gold, Platinum and 3x Multi-Platinum, “Callao”– Gold, Platinum and 3x Multi-Platinum; “Aullando” – Gold, Platinum & 22x Multi-Platinum, “Ganas De Ti” – Gold, Platinum & 2x Multi-Platinum, “Guaya”– Gold & Platinum, “La Luz” – Gold and Platinum, “Ojalá” – Gold & Platinum, “Deseo” – Gold and “Mi Intención” – Gold.

Wisin Y Yandel LA ULTIMA MISSION TOUR DATES

Friday, September 30, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, October 7, 2022 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

Saturday, October 8, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Friday, October 14, 2022 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Sunday, October 23, 2022 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Thursday, October 27, 2022 –Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday, October 28, 2022 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, October 29, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Friday, November 4, 2022 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

Thursday, November 10, 2022 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Friday, November 11, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sunday, November 13, 2022 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Friday, November 25, 2022 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Friday, December 2, 2022 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot