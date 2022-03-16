Wisin Y Yandel Announce Final Tour as Duo – LA ULTIMA MISIÓN
Wisin Y Yandel have announced LA ULTIMA MISIÓN – their final tour dates as a duo, taking place in 2022. The final tour will celebrate the duo’s newest album (of the same name) and 19 years together.
Tickets for Wison Y Yandel La Última Misión tour dates are on sale this week. General public tickets are on sale beginning Friday, March 18. Prior to that, presales will be available throughout the week, beginning on Tuesday with a presale open to Citi cardmembers.
Tour dates begin for Wison Y Yandel La Última Misión on September 30 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, and continue through a December 2 closing show at Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, PR. Along the way, the tour will hit stops including Madison Square Garden (New York), Agganis Arena (Boston), AT&T Center (San Antonio), MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas), and Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles).
As part of the tour announcement earlier this week, Sony Music Latin presented Wisin & Yandel with the following RIAA Certifications for their previous studio album Los Campeones Del Pueblo | “THE BIG LEAGUES“: Los Campeones Del Pueblo | “The Big Leagues” – 5X Multi-Platinum, ”Reggaetón En Lo Oscuro” – 6X Multi-Platinum, “Chica Bombastic” – Gold, Platinum and 2x Multi-Platinum, “Dame Algo” – Gold, Platinum and 3x Multi-Platinum, “Callao”– Gold, Platinum and 3x Multi-Platinum; “Aullando” – Gold, Platinum & 22x Multi-Platinum, “Ganas De Ti” – Gold, Platinum & 2x Multi-Platinum, “Guaya”– Gold & Platinum, “La Luz” – Gold and Platinum, “Ojalá” – Gold & Platinum, “Deseo” – Gold and “Mi Intención” – Gold.
Wisin Y Yandel LA ULTIMA MISSION TOUR DATES
Friday, September 30, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, October 7, 2022 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
Saturday, October 8, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
Friday, October 14, 2022 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Sunday, October 23, 2022 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Thursday, October 27, 2022 –Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Friday, October 28, 2022 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Saturday, October 29, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Friday, November 4, 2022 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
Thursday, November 10, 2022 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Friday, November 11, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Sunday, November 13, 2022 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Friday, November 18, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Friday, November 25, 2022 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena
Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Friday, December 2, 2022 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
