WWE Announces Premium Hospitality Deal With On Location Experiences

On Location Experiences is getting into the wrestling business, announcing a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for hospitality packages to major events run...

On Location Experiences is getting into the wrestling business, announcing a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for hospitality packages to major events run by the promotion. The multi-year agreement makes WWE the latest large event operator to ink a deal with On Location, which markets itself as the marquee player in the niche high-end experience end of the ticketing business.

“On Location has an incredible track record of creating memorable experiences around the biggest events in sports and entertainment,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “We believe this partnership will set a new standard for WWE hospitality and furthers our commitment to providing our fans with world-class accommodations at WWE’s premium live events.”

“WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the country and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want,” said Paul Caine, President, On Location. “This partnership is the next step in that commitment, and we look forward to working with them to create truly once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences across their dynamic live event portfolio.”

The partnership launched with WWE’s Money in the Bank event in July, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That move to an NFL stadium puts Money in the Bank among the signature events on the WWE calendar, joined by WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series. As part of the deal, On Location is offering ticket and travel packages, premium hospitality, meet and greet, and other high-end experiences designed to cater to the premium market. Currently, only Money in the Bank packages are available through On Location.

Other On Location Experiences partners include the UFC, NCAA, and IOC. The NFL has increasingly used On Location Experiences for Super Bowl ticket packages, with its owners holding a substantial – and increasing – stake in the business, funneling tickets to its marquee event through the high-end packages rather than offering consumers tickets directly through any box office.