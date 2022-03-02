WWE to Bring Money in the Bank Event to Allegiant Stadium

Money in the Bank is headed to a city synonymous with money – Las Vegas. The event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in...

Money in the Bank is headed to a city synonymous with money – Las Vegas. The event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – marking the first time Money in the Bank will be held at an NFL stadium, and the second WWE event at the Raiders’ home stadium, following SummerSlam in August of 2021. The event was announced for Allegiant Stadium at that SummerSlam, with the announcement for when tickets were going on sale for the July 2, 2022 date made earlier this week.

Tickets for Money in the Bank go on sale in mid-March. They are on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday, March 17. Prior to that, Raiders PSL holders will have access to a presale beginning on Monday, March 14. There are also presales on March 15 (WWE Friends & Family) and March 16 for the event. There are also “exclusive” Money in the Bank Priority Passes available for purchase through On Location Experiences, which promise various levels of premium tickets as well as dedicated event access and other perks for those who wish to pay top dollar.

Money in the Bank grew out of the popularity of a WrestleMania feature – the Money in the Bank ladder match, which debuted in April 2005. It was spun into its own event in 2010, held at Spirit Center in Kansas City. It has since joined the other four “major” WWE events – Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series – as franchise tentpoles.

In addition to a title match, the Money in the Bank event features ladder matches for both the men’s and women’s competitors – with a briefcase suspended above the ring holding a contract good for a bid at the title within the next year for whoever takes the victory.

