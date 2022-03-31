Zac Brown Band, Gwen Stefani to Headline Wonderfront Festival

Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, and Gwen Stefani are among the first phase of performers scheduled to head to San Diego this fall,...

Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, and Gwen Stefani are among the first phase of performers scheduled to head to San Diego this fall, as Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival returns to the California city from November 18-20, 2022. Wonderfront Festival was wiped out in both 2020 and 2021 by COVID, but is planning a big return in its first post-pandemic edition.

Other artists announced in the “phase 1″ lineup unveiling include G-Eazy, Young the Giant, Lauren Daigle, Swae Lee, Quinn XCII, Fitz & the Tantrums, Earthgang, Big Boi, Thundercat, SOJA, and Noah Cyrus. A second phase of artists are expected to be announced in may, including another headliner, according to organizers.

“Our goal with this 2022 lineup was to still maintain a focus on emerging artists and artists with new music coming out this year, but to also take a significant step forward with bigger headline talent,” says Wonderfront co-founder and CEO Paul Thornton. “After the 2019 success we have had so many great artists wanting to play on this year’s lineup, it has been an internal battle with our programming team as to which artists we booked to fill the available stage slots. We also wanted a great mix of artists across the time slots, so that not all the bigger names were just playing at the same later times. We really appreciate the artists that have worked with us to make that possible. There are more great artists to be announced, which we can’t announce until May as some are playing on other large festivals and shows in the Southern California region.”

Tickets for Wonderfront Festival 2022 will be on sale to the general public beginning in early April. A presale will be open beginning on April 5 to those who sign up for access via the event website. Ticket prices begin at $345 for a 3-day GA pass in the early-bird presale. VIP passes are priced at $1,295 for the 3-day event, and discounted GA passes are available for members of the military and veterans.

A full list of the currently announced performers for Wonderfront Festival is included below, as are links to ticket websites.

Wonderfront Festival Ticket Links

Presale Pass Sign-Up/Festival Website

Wonderfront tickets at SeatGeek

Wonderfront tickets at StubHub

Wonderfront tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Wonderfront tickets at TicketNetwork

Wonderfront tickets at TicketSmarter

Wonderfront tickets at TickPick

Wonderfront tickets at Vivid Seats

Wonderfront Festival 2022 Lineup

More to be announced (alphabetical order)

Almost Monday

Bakar

Bakermat

Big Boi

Cam

Carlie Hanson

Cheat Codes

Daring Greatly

Desure

Earthgang

Fitz & the Tantrums

G-Eazy

Goldfish

Gwen Stefani

Hippie Sabotage

Hirie

ImmerXion with ARKIT

T

Joey Purp

Judah & the Lion

Kings of Leon

Kossisko

Lauren Daigle

Liily

Max

Mod Sun

Myron Elkins

Niko Moon

Niko Rubio

Noah Cyrus

Party Shirt

Quinn XCII

Saint Cecilia

Skip Marley

SOJA

Swae Lee

Thundercat

Trevor Hall

Two Feet

Whethan

Wilderado

Young the Giant

Zac Brown Band