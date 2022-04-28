Chris Brown and Lil Baby Plot Co-Headlining One of Them Ones Tour
Chris Brown and Lil Baby will bring their co-headlining One of Them Ones tour across 27 dates in 2022, presented by Rolling Loud. The duo will be performing across North America in July and August, with tickets on sale this week.
Tickets for Chris Brown & Lil Baby’s One of Them Ones Tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, April 27. As indicated in the Rolling Loud tweet from Wednesday, there are also presale options, with one of the passwords (ROLLINGLOUD) right there for you to try today if you wish.
Dates begin with a July 15 show at Raleigh, NC’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek and run through a closing show scheduled for Saturday, August 27 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Other stops along the way includie Capital One Arena (Washington D.C.), Madison Square Garden (New York), Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas), and KIA Forum (Los Angeles).
Full tour schedule information and ticket purchase links for both artists are included below:
Chris Brown and Lil Baby ONE OF THEM ONES TOUR DATES
Fri Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jul 16 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Jul 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Tue Jul 19 – Washington, D.C – Capital One Arena
Fri Jul 22 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Jul 23 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Tue Jul 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Jul 27 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Fri Jul 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sat Jul 30 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sun Jul 31 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Tue Aug 02 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Thu Aug 04 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^
Fri Aug 05 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Aug 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 12 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Wed Aug 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Aug 19 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Aug 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sun Aug 21 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 23 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Fri Aug 26 – Los Angeles, CA – KIA Forum
Sat Aug 27 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
^ Chris Brown Only
