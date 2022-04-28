Chris Brown and Lil Baby Plot Co-Headlining One of Them Ones Tour

Chris Brown and Lil Baby will bring their co-headlining One of Them Ones tour across 27 dates in 2022, presented by Rolling Loud. The...

Chris Brown and Lil Baby will bring their co-headlining One of Them Ones tour across 27 dates in 2022, presented by Rolling Loud. The duo will be performing across North America in July and August, with tickets on sale this week.

RL PRESENTS @chrisbrown & @lilbaby4PF

ONE OF THEM ONES TOUR PRESALE THURS, 4/28 @ 10AM

Password: ROLLINGLOUD ON SALE FRI, 4/29 @ 10AM 🎟 https://t.co/HnXcsvNZ7H pic.twitter.com/fGAECycsMd — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) April 27, 2022

Tickets for Chris Brown & Lil Baby’s One of Them Ones Tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, April 27. As indicated in the Rolling Loud tweet from Wednesday, there are also presale options, with one of the passwords (ROLLINGLOUD) right there for you to try today if you wish.

Dates begin with a July 15 show at Raleigh, NC’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek and run through a closing show scheduled for Saturday, August 27 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Other stops along the way includie Capital One Arena (Washington D.C.), Madison Square Garden (New York), Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas), and KIA Forum (Los Angeles).

Full tour schedule information and ticket purchase links for both artists are included below:

Chris Brown and Lil Baby ONE OF THEM ONES TOUR DATES

Fri Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jul 16 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Jul 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Tue Jul 19 – Washington, D.C – Capital One Arena

Fri Jul 22 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jul 23 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Jul 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Jul 27 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Fri Jul 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 30 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Jul 31 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Tue Aug 02 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu Aug 04 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

Fri Aug 05 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 12 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Wed Aug 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 19 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sun Aug 21 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 23 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Fri Aug 26 – Los Angeles, CA – KIA Forum

Sat Aug 27 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

^ Chris Brown Only