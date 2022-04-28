LATEST
Live Nation Announces $25 All-In Tickets for Concert Week May 4-10 Live Nation Announces $25 All-In Tickets for Concert Week May 4-10

Live Nation Announces $25 All-In Tickets for Concert Week May 4-10

ConcertsIndustryMusicOnsales April 28, 2022 Dave Clark 0

5 Seconds of Summer9 Aerosmith65 Backstreet Boys30 Bleachers6 Brandi Carlile9 chris rock6 Concert Week2 dave chappelle35 Duran Duran5 Eric Church29 HAIM10 Imagine Dragons28 Jimmy Buffett58 John Mulaney10 Kane Brown29 Kevin Hart17 Kid Rock25 Lady A4 Live Nation714 Luke Bryan64 Machine Gun Kelly13 Maren Morris14 Pitbull17 Shawn Mendes34 Steely Dan13 The Beach Boys9 the black keys18 The Killers45 The Who24 Willie Nelson68 Zac Brown Band51
Live Nation announced the return of its Concert Week promotion, offering $25 tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America. The promotion runs... Live Nation Announces $25 All-In Tickets for Concert Week May 4-10

Live Nation announced the return of its Concert Week promotion, offering $25 tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America. The promotion runs from May 4-10 and will include tickets to a who’s who of artists touring in 2022, spanning across clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums.

The $25 ticket price includes all fees, giving a rare price break for consumers as ticket prices have skyrocketed as the event industry has roared back from the long period of COVID-related restrictions. While the general public access to the program begins on Wednesday, May 4, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the program beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 8 a.m. (eastern). Rakuten members will also have access to a presale beginning May 3, which begins at noon.

Many of the high-profile tours crossing North America will have at least some availability of tickets through the program, though obviously numbers will vary from city to city.

More than 200 artists were listed in the release from Live Nation announcing the promotion, Among the many are the Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band.

The full list of artists participating (or at least the full list released by the promotional giant) is available below. More details are available at LiveNation.com

Live Nation Concert Week Participating Artists

070 ShakeFranz FerdinandOmar Apollo
24KGoldnFreddie GibbsOneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE
311Gabriel IglesiasOur Lady Peace
5 Seconds of SummerGarbageParker McCollum
AerosmithGeorge LopezPatton Oswalt
AFIGera MXPet Shop Boys
AJRGloria TreviPitbull
Alanis MorissetteGoo Goo DollsPorter Robinson
Alejandra GuzmanGreensky BluegrassPrimus
Alejandro FernandezGRiZPuddle of Mudd
Alice CooperH.E.R.Purity Ring
Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + BushHAIMRandy Rainbow
Alicia KeysHalestorm & The Pretty RecklessRay LaMontagne
Andrew McMahon in the WildernessHalseyRebelution
Anjelah Johnson-ReyesHank Williams Jr.Rels B
AnthraxHombres GREO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy
As I Lay DyingIliza ShlesingerRex Orange County
Asking AlexandriaIlleniumRise Against
Atmosphere with IrationImagine DragonsRob Zombie & Mudvayne
Backstreet BoysIncubusRod Stewart
BANKSIndigo GirlsRoxy Music
Barenaked LadiesInterpol & SpoonRÜFÜS DU SOL
BastilleIrationRuPaul’s Drag Race
Ben PlattJack JohnsonRuss
Ben RectorJack WhiteSam Hunt
Benny the ButcherJames TaylorSammy Hagar
Bert KreischerJason AldeanSantana & Earth, Wind, & Fire
Biffy ClyroJason IsbellSebastián Yatra
Big K.R.I.T.Jim GaffiganShania Twain
Big Time RushJimmy BuffettShawn Mendes
Bill BurrJohn LegendSheryl Crow
Bill MaherJohn MulaneyShinedown
BleachersJon PardiSigur Rós
Bon IverJonas BrothersSimple Plan
Bone Thugs-N-HarmonyJosh GrobanSlipknot
Bonnie RaittJudah & the LionSpoon
Boyz II MenjxdnStatic-X
Brad PaisleyKane BrownSteely Dan
Brandi CarlileKany GarciaSting
Brian ReganKeith UrbanSWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
Brooks & DunnKenny ChesneySummer Walker
CaifanesKevin HartSwitchfoot
Celeste BarberKid RockSylvan Esso
Camilo SeptimoKing PrincessT-Pain
CHEER LiveKip MooreTai Verdes
Chelsea HandlerKISSTash Sultana
Chet FakerKoffeeTears For Fears
Chicago and Brian WilsonKorn & EvanescenceTECH N9NE
Chris RockKountry WayneTedeschi Trucks Band
Chris YoungKraftwerkTenacious D
ClannadLady ATesla
Coheed and CambriaLANYThe Airborne Toxic Event
COINLauvThe Avett Brothers
Collective SoulLee BriceThe Beach Boys
Courtney BarnettLeon BridgesThe Black Crowes
Daniel ToshLewis BlackThe Black Keys
Darius RuckerLord HuronThe Chainsmokers
Dashboard ConfessionalLos Angeles AzulesThe Chicks
Dave ChappelleLuke BryanThe Doobie Brothers
David GrayLynyrd SkynyrdThe Head and The Heart
Death Cab for CutieMac DeMarcoThe Killers
Debbie GibsonMachine Gun KellyThe Marcus King Band
Def Leppard & Mötley CrüeMaren MorrisThe Offspring
DeftonesMargaret ChoThe Who
Denzel CurryMaverick City Music & Kirk FranklinThird Eye Blind
Derek HoughMegadethThomas Rhett
DevoMetricTim McGraw
Dierks BentleyMiranda Lambert & Little Big TownTina Fey
DisturbedMorrisseyTrain
Duran DuranMother MotherUB40
EarthGangNathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsVance Joy
Elvis CostelloNellyWanda Sykes
Enanitos VerdesNew Found GloryWillie Nelson
Encanto: The Sing Along Film ConcertNew Kids On The BlockWiz Khalifa & Logic
Eric ChurchNick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out LiveWu-Tang Clan & Nas
Fitz and the TantrumsNikki GlaserYola
Florence + The MachineNorah JonesYungblud
ForeignerO.A.R.Zac Brown Band
Francisca ValenzuelaODESZAZZ Top
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2006 - 2022 TicketNews®