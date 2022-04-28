Live Nation Announces $25 All-In Tickets for Concert Week May 4-10
Live Nation announced the return of its Concert Week promotion, offering $25 tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America. The promotion runs from May 4-10 and will include tickets to a who’s who of artists touring in 2022, spanning across clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums.
The $25 ticket price includes all fees, giving a rare price break for consumers as ticket prices have skyrocketed as the event industry has roared back from the long period of COVID-related restrictions. While the general public access to the program begins on Wednesday, May 4, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the program beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 8 a.m. (eastern). Rakuten members will also have access to a presale beginning May 3, which begins at noon.
Many of the high-profile tours crossing North America will have at least some availability of tickets through the program, though obviously numbers will vary from city to city.
More than 200 artists were listed in the release from Live Nation announcing the promotion, Among the many are the Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band.
The full list of artists participating (or at least the full list released by the promotional giant) is available below. More details are available at LiveNation.com
