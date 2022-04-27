Disney, Live Nation Announce Encanto Sing Along Concerts

If you haven’t been bombarded with quite enough listenings to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” just yet, Live Nation and Disney are giving you...

If you haven’t been bombarded with quite enough listenings to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” just yet, Live Nation and Disney are giving you another chance this summer, bringing the Encanto Sing Along Film Concert to more than 30 cities.

✨ Live Nation Presents: Encanto Live: The Sing-Along Film Concert. Experience the magic of @EncantoMovie with all your favorite songs accompanied by a live band. Tickets go on sale Friday @ 10am local here https://t.co/XpVtzcFvh7 pic.twitter.com/DNCcctT7PB — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 26, 2022

For the uninitiated, Encanto’s soundtrack features eight original songs by Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, and it has been astoundingly popular beyond the film. It is platinum-certified by the RIAA, and has spent nine weeks atop the Billboard 200 album chart. The concert events will feature a live band performing the music from the film as the film plays – organizers are careful to note that live characters will not be appearing as part of the event, only a play of the film with the live music element.

Tickets for the Encanto sing-along tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, April 29. Stops on the tour begin with a July 18 performance at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefieild, Washington and close at Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 28. Other cities planned along the way include San Diego, Houston, St. Louis, Tampa, Philadelphia, and Cincinnati.

The full tour plans for Encanto and ticket purchase links are included below:

Encanto Sing-Along Concert Ticket Links

Encanto: Sing-Along Concert Tour Dates

July 18 – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 19 – Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

July 21 – Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion

July 23 – Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 24 – San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 – El Paso, TX | Plaza Theatre

July 27 – Lubbock, TX | The Buddy Holly Hall

July 28 – Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 29 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

July 30 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

July 31 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre

August 2 – Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater

August 3 – Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 5 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 6 – Tampa, FL | Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 9 – Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater

August 10 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

August 11 – Vienna, VA | Wolf Trap

August 12 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 13 – Greensboro, NC | White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

August 14 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann

August 18 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 19 – Hartford, CT | XFINITY Theatre

August 20 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 21 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

August 23 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

August 26 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

August 27 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 28 – Chicago, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre