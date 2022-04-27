Disney, Live Nation Announce Encanto Sing Along Concerts
If you haven’t been bombarded with quite enough listenings to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” just yet, Live Nation and Disney are giving you another chance this summer, bringing the Encanto Sing Along Film Concert to more than 30 cities.
✨ Live Nation Presents: Encanto Live: The Sing-Along Film Concert. Experience the magic of @EncantoMovie with all your favorite songs accompanied by a live band. Tickets go on sale Friday @ 10am local here https://t.co/XpVtzcFvh7 pic.twitter.com/DNCcctT7PB
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 26, 2022
For the uninitiated, Encanto’s soundtrack features eight original songs by Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, and it has been astoundingly popular beyond the film. It is platinum-certified by the RIAA, and has spent nine weeks atop the Billboard 200 album chart. The concert events will feature a live band performing the music from the film as the film plays – organizers are careful to note that live characters will not be appearing as part of the event, only a play of the film with the live music element.
Tickets for the Encanto sing-along tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, April 29. Stops on the tour begin with a July 18 performance at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefieild, Washington and close at Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 28. Other cities planned along the way include San Diego, Houston, St. Louis, Tampa, Philadelphia, and Cincinnati.
The full tour plans for Encanto and ticket purchase links are included below:
Encanto Sing-Along Concert Ticket Links
Encanto sing-along concert tickets at Ticketmaster
Encanto sing-along concert tickets at Event Tickets Center
Encanto sing-along concert tickets at SeatGeek
Encanto sing-along concert tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Encanto sing-along concert tickets at TicketSmarter
Encanto sing-along concert tickets at Vivid Seats
Encanto: Sing-Along Concert Tour Dates
July 18 – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 19 – Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre
July 21 – Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion
July 23 – Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 24 – San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 26 – El Paso, TX | Plaza Theatre
July 27 – Lubbock, TX | The Buddy Holly Hall
July 28 – Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 29 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
July 30 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
July 31 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre
August 2 – Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater
August 3 – Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 5 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 6 – Tampa, FL | Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 9 – Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater
August 10 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
August 11 – Vienna, VA | Wolf Trap
August 12 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 13 – Greensboro, NC | White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
August 14 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 16 – Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann
August 18 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 19 – Hartford, CT | XFINITY Theatre
August 20 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 21 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
August 23 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
August 26 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
August 27 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 28 – Chicago, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
