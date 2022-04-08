FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 First Phase Exceeds 800,000 Tickets Sold

With its first phase of ticket sales complete, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 appears to have no shortage of demand for tickets. The first...

With its first phase of ticket sales complete, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 appears to have no shortage of demand for tickets. The first FIFA World Cup to be staged in the Arab world, Qatar 2022 reportedly more than 800,000 tickets sold during its phase one of sales. Ticket sales will progress through additional phases before the event kicks off in the fall – later in the year than the traditional tournament timeline to account for the blazing summer temperatures in the country.

According to FIFA, 804,186 tickets were sold during the first phase of sales. Host Qatar, the United States, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, India, Brazil, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia were the chief countries of residence to purchase, according to the organization. With high demand from both traditional football/soccer nations as well as local countries to the west Asian location of the tournament, demand seems to embody the hopes of organizers to bring people of different cultures together at the 2022 event.

““This is a FIFA World Cup for Qatar, the region and the world,” FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said at the time of tickets going on sale. “It will be a festival of football that will see fans experience the rich culture and history of the region through the platform of football at top-class stadiums and we look forward to bringing people from different cultures together to live football at the FIFA World Cup.”

In phase one, three types of tickets were on sale – individual match tickets, team specific ticket series, and a ticket series allowing access to four stadiums across the tournament. Individual match tickets were in high demand, especially tickets for the opening and final matches, which was quite notable as the ticket price for the final was up by 46% compared to the previous FIFA World Cup that took place in Russia in 2018.

Fans who haven’t yet purchased tickets can now request them through the second phase – a random draw that opened this week. In addition to the previously available ticket types, this phase begins the request period for supporter tickets linked to a particular country’s matches at the tournament.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 takes place from 21 November to 18 December 2022, and international fans must obtain a Hayya Card to attend the event. More information here.

