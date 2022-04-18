Garth Brooks Adds Dallas, Utah Stops to Growing Stadium Tour
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours April 18, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Even underway, Garth Brooks continues to add new stops to his Stadium Tour in 2022, announcing summer shows at AT&T Stadium in Texas and Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The Texas show will be the singer’s first in north Texas in seven years, while the Utah stop will be his second in less than 365 days, having stopped there in his brief run of 2021 Stadium Tour shows before COVID brought that to a halt.
ANNOUNCEMENT: Garth Brooks Is Returning To Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, June 18th, 7:00 PM
The 2021 concert sold out in less than 30 minutes. Tickets go ON SALE Friday, April 22nd, 10:00 AM MT – Team Garth #GARTHinSALTLAKE pic.twitter.com/HcxYQZ1uvi
— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 13, 2022
Tickets are on sale this week for both new Garth Brooks stops, with Rice Eccles on sale beginning Friday for all tickets, and AT&T seeing standing room only tickets on sale beginning Tuesday, April 19 after the main stadium seating sold out quickly when they went on sale last week.
“As if it couldn’t get any better, now they tell me they are releasing standing room only tickets,” said Garth Brooks on the announcement of SRO tickets being made available for AT&T, which will be his first performance at the home of the Dallas Cowboys since it was opened. “I love you, Texas!”
Garth Brooks Ticket Links
Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster
Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster UK
Garth Brooks tickets at Event Tickets Center
Garth Brooks tickets at AXS
Garth Brooks tickets at StubHub
Garth Brooks tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Garth Brooks tickets at TicketNetwork
Garth Brooks tickets at TicketSmarter
Garth Brooks tickets at Vivid Seats
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates
April 23 – Fayetteville, AR | Razorback Stadium
April 30 – Baton Rouge, LA | Tiger Stadium
May 7 – South Bend. IN | Notre Dame Stadium
May 14 – Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium
May 21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
June 4 – Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
June 18 – Salt Lake City, UT | Rice Eccles Stadium
July 15 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
July 16 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
July 30 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.