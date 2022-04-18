Garth Brooks Adds Dallas, Utah Stops to Growing Stadium Tour

Even underway, Garth Brooks continues to add new stops to his Stadium Tour in 2022, announcing summer shows at AT&T Stadium in Texas and...

Even underway, Garth Brooks continues to add new stops to his Stadium Tour in 2022, announcing summer shows at AT&T Stadium in Texas and Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The Texas show will be the singer’s first in north Texas in seven years, while the Utah stop will be his second in less than 365 days, having stopped there in his brief run of 2021 Stadium Tour shows before COVID brought that to a halt.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Garth Brooks Is Returning To Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, June 18th, 7:00 PM The 2021 concert sold out in less than 30 minutes. Tickets go ON SALE Friday, April 22nd, 10:00 AM MT – Team Garth #GARTHinSALTLAKE pic.twitter.com/HcxYQZ1uvi — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 13, 2022

Tickets are on sale this week for both new Garth Brooks stops, with Rice Eccles on sale beginning Friday for all tickets, and AT&T seeing standing room only tickets on sale beginning Tuesday, April 19 after the main stadium seating sold out quickly when they went on sale last week.

“As if it couldn’t get any better, now they tell me they are releasing standing room only tickets,” said Garth Brooks on the announcement of SRO tickets being made available for AT&T, which will be his first performance at the home of the Dallas Cowboys since it was opened. “I love you, Texas!”

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates

April 23 – Fayetteville, AR | Razorback Stadium

April 30 – Baton Rouge, LA | Tiger Stadium

May 7 – South Bend. IN | Notre Dame Stadium

May 14 – Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium

May 21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

June 4 – Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

June 18 – Salt Lake City, UT | Rice Eccles Stadium

July 15 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 16 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 30 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park