Los Ángeles Azules Plan De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour Dates

On the heels of their most successful tour of the United States, Los Ángeles Azules have announced plans for their return as part of a sprawling run stretching from 2022 into 2023. De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour dates will bring the group to 34 dates beginning in August.

De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo follows the band’s enormously successful 40 Años US Tour which amassed more than 25 SOLD OUT shows across the nation, including shows in New York, Dallas, Las Vegas, Chicago and two in Los Angeles. The new dates will begin with a show on August 26 at Denver’s Bellco Theater, and run through an April 1 date at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. In between, stops will include Viejas Arena (San Diego), YouTube Theater (Los Angeles), Smart Financial Center (Houston), Hulu Theater (New York), Allstate Arena (Chicago), and many others. The group is also performing at the Besame Mucho festival in Los Angeles this December.

Hailing from Iztapalapa, Los Angeles Azules are considered the greatest ambassadors of cumbia worldwide and have taken the genre to renowned stages like Coachella and Vive Latino. Their most recent album, De Buenos Aires Para el Mundo, debuted at #8 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Top Albums list, becoming the group’s 12th album to enter the Top 10 on the prestigious list.

Los Ángeles Azules De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour Dates

US Tour – 2022

08/26 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

08/27– Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

09/09 – Anaheim, CA – The Theatre Honda Center

09/10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

09/11 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

09/16 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

09/30– Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino*

10/01 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

10/07 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

10/08 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

10/09 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center

10/13 – Austin, TX – HEB Center at Cedar Park

10/14– San Antonio, TX– Freeman Coliseum

10/15 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/21 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

10/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium*

10/23 – Dodge City, KS – United Wireless Arena*

11/18 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

11/19 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

11/23 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro, Coliseum

11/25– Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

11/26 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater

11/27 – Fairfax, VA– EagleBank Arena

2023

03/12 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino*

03/17 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center

03/18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

03/19 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

03/25– Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

03/31 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

04/01 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theater