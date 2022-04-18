Los Ángeles Azules Plan De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours April 18, 2022 Dave Clark 0
On the heels of their most successful tour of the United States, Los Ángeles Azules have announced plans for their return as part of a sprawling run stretching from 2022 into 2023. De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour dates will bring the group to 34 dates beginning in August.
De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo follows the band’s enormously successful 40 Años US Tour which amassed more than 25 SOLD OUT shows across the nation, including shows in New York, Dallas, Las Vegas, Chicago and two in Los Angeles. The new dates will begin with a show on August 26 at Denver’s Bellco Theater, and run through an April 1 date at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. In between, stops will include Viejas Arena (San Diego), YouTube Theater (Los Angeles), Smart Financial Center (Houston), Hulu Theater (New York), Allstate Arena (Chicago), and many others. The group is also performing at the Besame Mucho festival in Los Angeles this December.
Hailing from Iztapalapa, Los Angeles Azules are considered the greatest ambassadors of cumbia worldwide and have taken the genre to renowned stages like Coachella and Vive Latino. Their most recent album, De Buenos Aires Para el Mundo, debuted at #8 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Top Albums list, becoming the group’s 12th album to enter the Top 10 on the prestigious list.
Los Ángeles Azules Ticket Links
Los Ángeles Azules tickets at Ticketmaster
Los Ángeles Azules tickets at AXS
Los Ángeles Azules tickets at Event Tickets Center
Los Ángeles Azules tickets at SeatGeek
Los Ángeles Azules tickets at StubHub
Los Ángeles Azules tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Los Ángeles Azules tickets at TicketNetwork
Los Ángeles Azules tickets at TicketSmarter
Los Ángeles Azules tickets at Vivid Seats
Los Ángeles Azules De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour Dates
US Tour – 2022
08/26 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
08/27– Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
09/09 – Anaheim, CA – The Theatre Honda Center
09/10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
09/11 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
09/16 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
09/17 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
09/30– Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino*
10/01 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
10/07 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
10/08 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena
10/09 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center
10/13 – Austin, TX – HEB Center at Cedar Park
10/14– San Antonio, TX– Freeman Coliseum
10/15 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/21 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
10/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium*
10/23 – Dodge City, KS – United Wireless Arena*
11/18 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena
11/19 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater
11/23 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro, Coliseum
11/25– Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
11/26 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater
11/27 – Fairfax, VA– EagleBank Arena
2023
03/12 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino*
03/17 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center
03/18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
03/19 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
03/25– Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
03/31 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
04/01 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theater
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.