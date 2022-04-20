Lady A Plans Request Line Tour Dates

Lady A fans will be able to catch the country trio in newly announced tour dates in 2022. They’ll also be able to have...

Lady A fans will be able to catch the country trio in newly announced tour dates in 2022. They’ll also be able to have a say in what songs they’ll hear, according to the band, which will bring the Request Line Tour to venues across the U.S. beginning in May.

The Lady A: #RequestLineTour with special guest @davebarnesmusic is coming to a city near you! Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, but the Request Line is open now! Give us a call at 615-882-1975 and tell us what you want to hear at one of our shows ☎️ https://t.co/rZDTH2sov8 pic.twitter.com/Sjw7VCNW39 — Lady A (@ladya) April 14, 2022

No two shows will reportedly be alike on the Request Line Tour, which kicks off with two shows at Ryman Auditorium on August 13 and 14. Other stops on the tour include The Met Philadelphia, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., Majestic Theatre in Dallas, the Chicago Theatre, and a closing show at Old National Centre in Indianapolis on October 29. Those interested can call 615-882-1975 to request an addition to the setlist on the tour.

Tickets are on sale for Lady A tour dates beginning this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, April 22. Presales are already open for most dates.

Lady A Request Line Tour Dates

8/13/22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

8/14/22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

8/19/22 Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre

8/20/22 Memphis, TN

8/25/22 Charleston, SC – The Charleston Gaillard Center

8/26/22 Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

8/27/22 Greenville, SC – Peace Center Concert Hall

9/15/22 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

9/16/22 Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

9/17/22 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

9/22/22 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/23/22 Buffalo, NY – Shea’s PAC

9/24/22 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

9/30/22 Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena

10/5/22 Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

10/6/22 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

10/19/22 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

10/20/22 Tulsa, OK – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

10/27/22 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

10/28/22 Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theater

10/29/22 Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre