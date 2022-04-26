Live Nation Expands to Philippines by Buying its Leading Promoter

Live Nation has expanded its promotional reach in Asia/Pacific, launching Live Nation Philippines by purchasing and re-branding Music Management International (MMI). MMI, founded 30...

Live Nation has expanded its promotional reach in Asia/Pacific, launching Live Nation Philippines by purchasing and re-branding Music Management International (MMI). MMI, founded 30 years ago, was the leading promoter in the country, which has a population of approximately 109 million including the densely populated Manila/Quezon City metropolitan area on the island of Luzon.

The move into a dominant position in a new market by purchasing the leading promoter already operating in that market is similar to Live Nation’s recent acquisition of OCESA Entretenmiento. That purchase, which closed in December, saw Live Nation become the dominant player in the Latin American market overnight with its purchase of controlling interest in OCESA, which was itself the No. 3 promoter in the world prior to the transaction.

Rhiza Pascua has been named as Managing Director of Live Nation Philipines, continuing the leadership she previously held at MMI.

“Rhiza is a formidable operator and has put the Philippines firmly on the global touring map,” says Roger Field, President of Live Nation Asia Pacific. “We have a long-standing and successful relationship with MMI, and the launch of Live Nation Philippines is the natural next step in our committed growth in the Asia Pacific region. MMI adds another part to our network and our vision to deliver exceptional live entertainment experiences to music fans and more opportunities for artists to grow their audience across the world.”

According to the announcement of the acquisition, Pascua has been instrumental in the growth of Manila as a destination for global tours. In recent years, MMI has promoted major touring artists in their visits to the territory, including Madonna, Coldplay, U2, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Niall Horan, Maroon 5, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, and LANY.

“Over the years, MMI has delivered industry-leading world-class services to attract the biggest and best talent to the Philippines,” Pascua says. “Through the launch of Live Nation Philippines, the sky’s the limit, and we look forward to bringing even more of the globe’s biggest stars and connecting fans with the artists they love and the magic of live.”