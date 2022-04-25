Lizzo Announces The Special Tour Dates Beginning in September
Fresh off the launch of her single About Damn Time, Lizzo announced plans for North American concerts beginning in September. The Special Tour will bring Lizzo to arenas across North America in the fall.
3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!
So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22
Ft @Latto 🍑@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26
AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb
— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022
Tickets for Lizzo’s The Special Tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, April 27. Presale options begin on Tuesday, April 26 with a presale open to American Express cardmembers. Those who pre-save or pre-add her upcoming album Special – expected to release in July – will also receive access to a presale this week. A partnership with T-Mobile will also give customers of that mobile provider access to pit and lower bowl tickets at each stop on the tour that will release 30 days prior to the show date, even if the tickets that haven’t been held back to that point are sold out.
The Special Tour dates kick off in Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena on September 23, and continue through a November 18 show at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Other stops planned include Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, United Center in Chicago, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Moody Center in Austin, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Lizzo will be joined on the tour by Latto.
Lizzo The Special Tour 2022 Tour Dates
September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
