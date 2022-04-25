Lizzo Announces The Special Tour Dates Beginning in September

Fresh off the launch of her single About Damn Time, Lizzo announced plans for North American concerts beginning in September. The Special Tour will...

Fresh off the launch of her single About Damn Time, Lizzo announced plans for North American concerts beginning in September. The Special Tour will bring Lizzo to arenas across North America in the fall.

3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22 Ft @Latto 🍑@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26 AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022

Tickets for Lizzo’s The Special Tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, April 27. Presale options begin on Tuesday, April 26 with a presale open to American Express cardmembers. Those who pre-save or pre-add her upcoming album Special – expected to release in July – will also receive access to a presale this week. A partnership with T-Mobile will also give customers of that mobile provider access to pit and lower bowl tickets at each stop on the tour that will release 30 days prior to the show date, even if the tickets that haven’t been held back to that point are sold out.

The Special Tour dates kick off in Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena on September 23, and continue through a November 18 show at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Other stops planned include Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, United Center in Chicago, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Moody Center in Austin, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Lizzo will be joined on the tour by Latto.

September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum