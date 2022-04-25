Maroon 5 Reveal Next Leg of 2022 Tour Date Plans

Maroon 5 announced a new leg of 2022 tour dates, planning 13 stops in North America in late summer. The shows follow a brief...

Maroon 5 announced a new leg of 2022 tour dates, planning 13 stops in North America in late summer. The shows follow a brief run of dates in the Middle East in early May, including a show next week at the Great Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt.

Tickets for the newly announced Maroon 5 tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, April 29. Presales for Maroon 5 tickets begin Tuesday with a fan club launch on Tuesday, April 26, followed by Spotify and Live Nation openings on Wednesday, April 27 and local presales on Thursday, April 28.

Tour dates in late summer kick off on July 30 at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon and wrap up August 20 at Centre Bell in Montreal. Nearly half of the dates are north of the border, as tours are able to once again play in front of venues without capacity restrictions in 2022. Stops include Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Ottawa. U.S. shows in the run include other northern cities like Fargo, North Dakota, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The full tour schedule is included below.

Maroon 5 2022 Tour Dates

WORLD TOUR DATES:

5/3 Great Pyramids Cairo, Egypt

5/6 Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi, UAE

5/9 Hayarkon Park Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

5/10 Hayarkon Park Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

7/30 Portland, OR Moda Center

8/1 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

8/3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

8/5 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

8/6 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

8/8 Billings, MT MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

8/10 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

8/12 Fargo, ND Fargodome

8/13 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

8/15 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

8/17 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

8/19 Ottawa, ON Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

8/20 Montreal, QC Centre Bell