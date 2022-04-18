Pusha T announces 2022 tour dates along with his new album’s title
Pusha T announced plans for tour dates in 2022, bringing stops across the U.S. The tour dates come on the heels of the April 6 release of Neck & Wrist which is part of his upcoming album titled It’s Almost Dry, which also came along with the announcement of his 2022 tour dates. Starting from Seattle’s The Showbox on May 29, the tour visits 12 more stops including San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, New York, wrapping in Philadelphia on June 23 within the US borders, then meets the UK audience in London on August 18. Check the ticket links and tour dates below.
King Push’s February release Diet Coke, produced by Kanye West and 88 Keys, was followed by his latest single Neck & Wrist, featuring JAY-Z and Pharrell this time with an obvious difference in sound. “The album of the motherfu**ing year is coming,” he tells in his interview published on Complex.
DAYTONA was the last studio album by Pusha, which came in 2018. It was a production of Kanye West, and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. Now, Pusha has faith in his new album It’s Almost Dry – too confident, in fact, to claim that it is going to be his best album yet. He defines it to be more well-rounded and more colorful in the same interview he had with Jessica McKinney on Complex. “I think DAYTONA was solid,” he says, “It’s that thing, and I gave you that thing. I feel like this one is more well-rounded, with the same amount of greatness, but the bars are better and I push myself as a songwriter.”
Pusha T’s 2022 tour dates below was announced as ‘phase one’ along with special guests.
Album title: IT’S ALMOST DRY
Phase one of the tour coming to a city near you…
TIX GO ON SALE FRIDAY 4/8
Pusha T 2022 Tour Dates:
05-29 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
06-01 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
06-02 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
06-04 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo by Microsoft
06-05 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
06-07 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
06-08 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
06-15 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
06-16 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
06-21 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater
06-22 Charlotte, NC – The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte
06-23 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
08-19 London, England – All Points East
Pusha T 2022 Ticket Links
Pusha T tickets at Ticketmaster
Pusha T tickets at AXS
Pusha T tickets at Event Tickets Center
Pusha T tickets at Seat Geek
Pusha T tickets at StubHub
Pusha T tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Pusha T tickets at TicketNetwork
Pusha T tickets at TicketSmarter
Pusha T tickets at Vivid Seats
