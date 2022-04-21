VV – Ville Valo is back With a 2023 Headline Tour of North America

Distinguishing vocals with a tempting tone, melancholy in lyrics, depressive but in a ‘loving mood’ at the same time. They are all coming back....

Distinguishing vocals with a tempting tone, melancholy in lyrics, depressive but in a ‘loving mood’ at the same time. They are all coming back. H.I.M’s former frontman Ville Valo has launched his new single Loveletting recently, released under the VV banner, with an announcement of his 2023 headline tour of Europe and North America. Tour’s USA leg starts on April 1, 2023 from Philadelphia’s Theatre of the Living Arts and ends at Irving Plaza, New York on May 8, visiting 25 other stops in-between including Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Houston, and more. General on-sale will be Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Loveletting is the first track to be released from the artist’s debut album entitled Neon Noir which is expected to meet the audience in 2023. Setting to work on the album during the pandemic, VV tells that he actually had to learn how to record drums, bass, and guitar as he wasn’t able to get any musicians back then. “I had to do it solo – literally solo,” he explains on a short video-interview with Spotify, “Loveletting is kind of what I normally do — it’s a loud love song; it’s a very sad and melancholy wistful one, but sort of maybe light at the end of the tunnel which is hopefully not the oncoming train. So there’s not much new under the sun of VV, but I love it,” he adds.

It looks like Valo’s hometown has missed his live performances as the tickets for Helsinki concert – the first stop of the tour’s European leg – were sold out on the same day they went on sale, which was on April 11, 2022.

Established in 1991, and marked the late 1990s and the early 2000s in particular – with their gothic rock sound and literary references in lyrics, Finnish band H.I.M had eight studio albums and one Grammy nomination when they split up in 2017. Three years later, in March 2020, Ville Valo released an EP titled Gothica Fennica Vol. 1 under the VV banner.

VV – Ville Valo Ticket Links

VV’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:

04.01.2023 – Theatre of the Living Arts – Philadelphia PA (USA)

04.02.2023 – Big Night Live – Boston MA (USA)

04.04.2023 – Roxian Theater – Pittsburgh PA (USA)

04.05.2023 – House of Blues – Cleveland OH (USA)

04.06.2023 – St. Andrews Hall – Detroit MI (USA)

04.08.2023 – Bogarts – Cincinnati OH (USA)

04.09.2023 – House of Blues – Chicago IL (USA)

04.11.2023 – Varsity Theater – Minneapolis MN (USA)

04.13.2023 – Summit – Denver CO (USA)

04.14.2023 – The Depot – Salt Lake City UT (USA)

04.16.2023 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento CA (USA)

04.17.2023 – The Fillmore – San Francisco CA (USA)

04.18.2023 – The Belasco – Los Angeles CA (USA)

04.21.2023 – House of Blues – Las Vegas NV (USA)

04.22.2023 – House of Blues – San Diego CA (USA)

04.23.2023 – The Van Buren – Phoenix AZ (USA)

04.25.2023 – House of Blues – Dallas TX (USA)

04.26.2023 – Aztec Theater – San Antonio TX (USA)

04.27.2023 – House of Blues – Houston TX (USA)

04.28.2023 – House of Blues – New Orleans LA (USA)

04.30.2023 – House of Blues – Orlando FL (USA)

05.01.2023 – Revolution – Ft. Lauderdale FL (USA)

05.03.2023 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta GA (USA)

05.04.2023 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville TN (USA)

05.05.2023 – Underground – Charlotte NC (USA)

05.07.2023 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring MD (USA)

05.08.2023 – Irving Plaza – New York NY (USA)