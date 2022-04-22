Broadway’s recovery speeds up: ‘Girl from the North Country’ returns

Multi-award winner playwright Conor McPherson’s Girl from the North Country reopens on April 29 at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway. This will mark the...

Multi-award winner playwright Conor McPherson’s Girl from the North Country reopens on April 29 at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway. This will mark the show’s second reopening, since it had to close in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak just after a week it premiered on Broadway. In October 2021 the show returned only until this year’s the Omicron variant became widespread in January. The event is going to run six weeks ending on June 11. See the ticket links below.

First originated at the Old Vic in London in 2017, then transferred to Broadway, Girl from the North Country covers 20 songs by Bob Dylan, and sets in the artist’s hometown of Duluth, Minnesota, in 1934. It centers around the residents of a guesthouse, whose backgrounds differ from one another. Yet, the psychology of the Great Depression era serves as a glue, and they feel attached to each other in their attempt to leave the past behind and search for a future.

“As Broadway’s recovery continues, we are so grateful to be a part of this exciting season and to give more audiences a chance to visit us in the North Country and experience the magic of Bob Dylan’s songs and Conor McPherson’s remarkable storytelling,” the producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons says in a statement.

Acclaimed with his internationally staged performances, notably in the West End and on Broadway, and considered one of the best contemporary Irish playwrights, Conor McPherson has several awards with his plays The Weir, This Lime Tree Bower, The Night Alive, and has two Tony Award nomination for Shining City (Best Play), and The Seafarer (Best Play and Best Director). Another –and the latest – one comes from the 64th annual Grammy Awards where Girl from the North Country is nominated for best musical theater album.

“The most important part for me is that I finally have some credibility with my daughter who’s 12 because Olivia Rodrigo is nominated and Billie Eilish is nominated,” McPherson says in an interview with Abbey White from the Hollywood Reporter after the Grammy nomination, “It’s like somehow her dad is nominated, so suddenly she’s looking at me slightly different, which is great.” Simon Hale, music supervisor of the show adds that he’s very grateful that they are able to record the album with an incredible cast at the top of their game when they did. “We’d just opened a few days beforehand, very early March 2020. We recorded maybe on Friday night and recorded the album from Sunday to Monday. Then literally the end of that next week, everything closed down because of COVID restrictions.” The duo put the rule on the show that they can only use instruments from the 1930s while adapting Bob Dylan’s songs to the story.

Including such legendary pieces as Hurricane, I Want You, Slow Train Coming, Forever Young, and Like A Rolling Stone by Dylan, Girl From the North Country is defined as a modern American masterpiece. The cast consists of Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Craig Bierko, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Ben Toomer, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham.

Speaking of “Broadway’s recovery”, another high-profile production, Mrs. Doubtfire, returned to Broadway this month, too. The show had to shut down in March 2020 like Girl from the North Country due to COVID-19 restrictions, and resumed in October 2021, then stopped again in January 2022.

It is worth noting that both masks and proof of vaccination are required at all venues through the end of April for patrons eligible to receive them.

Broadway Ticket Links

Broadway tickets at Telecharge

Broadway tickets at Ticketmaster

Broadway tickets at Event Tickets Center

Broadway tickets at SeatGeek

Broadway tickets at StubHub

Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Broadway tickets at TicketSmarter

Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats