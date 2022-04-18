Wiz Khalifa & Logic plot Co-Headlining Vinyl Verse Tour Dates

Wiz Khalifa and Logic have announced plans for the co-headlining Vinyl Verse Tour 2022, covering 28 cities in the summer before wrapping in early...

Wiz Khalifa and Logic have announced plans for the co-headlining Vinyl Verse Tour 2022, covering 28 cities in the summer before wrapping in early September. The shows will feature special guests including 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd The God.

VINYL VERSE SUMMER TOUR 2022 with @Logic301 💨 Tickets on sale Friday, Apr 22 – Presale info https://t.co/AM29pxb88b pic.twitter.com/PWSj7sYCvs — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 18, 2022

Vinyl Verse tour dates begin with a July 27 show at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, and run through several shows each week before wrapping on September 2 with a show at St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Other venues along the way include Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque), Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Houston), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Barclay’s Center (Brooklyn), Pavilion at Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA), and Pine Knob Music Theatre (Clarkston, MI).

Tickets for Vinyl Verse tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, April 22. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale beginning on Tuesday, April 19 through the Citi Entertainment program. Other presales will take place throughout the week as well before the general sale begins.

Vinyl Verse Tour Dates – 2022

Wed Jul 27– Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre^

Thu Jul 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater^

Sat Jul 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion^

Tue Aug 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Iseleta Ampitheater^

Wed Aug 03 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center^

Fri Aug 05 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Ampitheater^

Sat Aug 06 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

Sun Aug 07 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion^

Mon Aug 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^

Wed Aug 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

Thu Aug 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^

Fri Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre^

Sat Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

Sun Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion^

Tue Aug 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclay’s Center^

Wed Aug 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center!

Fri Aug 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live!

Sat Aug 20 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre!

Sun Aug 21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!

Mon Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

Tue Aug 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

Thu Aug 25 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre^

Fri Aug 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

Sat Aug 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

Sun Aug 28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Tue Aug 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

Thu Sep 01 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Fri Sep 02 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

^With support from 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God

! With support from DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God