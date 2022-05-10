Arcade Fire Plans 2022 Fall Tour Supporting New Album

Arcade Fire announced plans last week to tour throughout Europe and North America in support of the band’s sixth studio album, WE. The trek...

Arcade Fire announced plans last week to tour throughout Europe and North America in support of the band’s sixth studio album, WE. The trek will feature Feist in support on dates in Europe, with Beck performing an acoustic set in support of North American shows. The announcement comes on the heels of surprise shows at venues including Toulouse Theatre in New Orleans, Bowery Ballroom in New York, and the Mojave Tent at Coachella in the past month.

Announcing The “WE” Tour !!! Can’t wait to see you all soon, along with our friends @FeistMusic and @beck General tickets on sale Friday, May 13 at 10am local time. https://t.co/nVVCLCIXnt pic.twitter.com/sb8kvauumN — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) May 6, 2022

Tickets for Arcade Fire’s tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, May 13. Prior to that, presales are spread throughout the week. They kicked off with an offer through Verizon Up beginning Monday, with a Citi cardmember presale set to kick off Tuesday.

Arcade Fire begins its trek with a show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on August 30th, kicking off 19 scheduled shows in just over a month on that side of the pond. Other shows include Manchester’s AO Arena, The O2 in London, Accor Arena in Paris, and Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin. North American dates begin with an October 28 show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. and run througha December 1 performance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Stops in between include Barclays Center (Brooklyn), The Armory (Minneapolis), United Center (Chicago), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), and Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The full touring schedule and links to ticket purchase websites are included below.

ARCADE FIRE Tour Dates – WE

European Tour 2022

08/30/22 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena *

09/02/22 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham *

09/03/22 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena *

09/05/22 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro *

09/08/22 – London, UK – The O2 *

09/11/22 – Lille, FR – Zenith *

09/12/22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis *

09/14/22 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena *

09/15/22 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena *

09/17/22 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum *

09/18/22 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle *

09/21/22 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center *

09/22/22 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno *

09/23/22 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno *

09/25/22 – Bordeaux, FR – Arkea Arena *

9/26/22 – Nantes, FR – Zenith de Nantes *

09/28/22 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome *

09/29/22 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz Arena *

10/01/22 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar *

North American Tour 2022

10/28/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

11/01/22 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion ^

11/04/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ^

11/08/22 – Boston, MA – MGM Fenway Music Hall ^

11/10/22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/12/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center ^

11/13/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

11/16/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum ^

11/19/22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

11/22/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

11/25/22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

11/27/22 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place ^

12/01/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ^

* with special guest Feist

^ with special guest Beck (acoustic)