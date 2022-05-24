Dave Matthews, Lumineers, Alanis Morissette Anchor Oceans Calling

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, and Alanis Morissette have been named as the headlining acts for the new Oceans Calling Festival, scheduled...

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, and Alanis Morissette have been named as the headlining acts for the new Oceans Calling Festival, scheduled for Ocean City, Maryland in September. The festival will feature performances from more than 30 artists, as well as a culinary experience featuring celebrity chefs like Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine, and Amanda Freitag performing cooking demos.

“We are thrilled to host Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland and celebrate all our incredible city has to offer,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan. “Thank you to C3 Presents and Maryland’s own O.A.R. for bringing an event of this magnitude to the Ocean City Boardwalk. We look forward to seeing everyone!”

Friday’s slate will include O.A.R, Dirty Heads, Grouplove, Skip Marley, Noah Kahan and others with Matthews & Reynolds headlining. Saturday’s slate is anchored by The Lumineers, with Cage The Elephant, Logic, Young The Giant, Jimmy Eat World, and Allen Stone among the other performers. Sunday will feature St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Tai Verdes, Lawrence, Cyndi Lauper, and Sublime With Rome with Alanis Morissette atop the bill. The event runs from September 30-October 2 at Ocean City, located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore – approximately a two and a half hour drive from Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C.

Tickets for Oceans Calling are on sale this week, available beginning Wednesday, May 25. Tickets for all three days of the event start at $185 for general admission, with GA+ ($325), VIP ($575), and platinum ($1,250) options. Single-day passes for Oceans Calling start at $99 for general admission, $185 for GA+, $325 for VIP and $795 for platinum.

The full lineup by day and links to ticket purchasing options are included below:

Oceans Calling Ticket Links

Oceans Calling tickets at Ticketmaster/Frontgate

Oceans Calling tickets at StubHub

Oceans Calling tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership

Oceans Calling tickets at TicketNetwork

Oceans Calling tickets at TicketSmarter

Oceans Calling tickets at Vivid Seats

Oceans Calling Lineup

Friday, September 30

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

Dirty Heads

O.A.R.

Grouplove

Skip Marley

Noah Kahan

Toad The Wet Sprocket

Peach Pit

Johnnyswim

The New Respects

Mihali

Virginia Coalition

Saturday, October 1

The Lumineers

Cage The Elephant

Logic

Young The Giant

Jimmy Eat World

Allen Stone

Larkin Poe

Wilderado

Pup Punk

Sunday, October 2

Alanis Morissette

Cyndi Lauper

Sublime With Rome

St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Tai Verdes

Lawrence

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

The Samples