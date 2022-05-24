Dave Matthews, Lumineers, Alanis Morissette Anchor Oceans Calling

LATEST
Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, and Alanis Morissette have been named as the headlining acts for the new Oceans Calling Festival, scheduled for Ocean City, Maryland in September. The festival will feature performances from more than 30 artists, as well as a culinary experience featuring celebrity chefs like Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine, and Amanda Freitag performing cooking demos.

“We are thrilled to host Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland and celebrate all our incredible city has to offer,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan. “Thank you to C3 Presents and Maryland’s own O.A.R. for bringing an event of this magnitude to the Ocean City Boardwalk. We look forward to seeing everyone!”

Friday’s slate will include O.A.R, Dirty Heads, Grouplove, Skip Marley, Noah Kahan and others with Matthews & Reynolds headlining. Saturday’s slate is anchored by The Lumineers, with Cage The Elephant, Logic, Young The Giant, Jimmy Eat World, and Allen Stone among the other performers. Sunday will feature St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Tai Verdes, Lawrence, Cyndi Lauper, and Sublime With Rome with Alanis Morissette atop the bill. The event runs from September 30-October 2 at Ocean City, located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore – approximately a two and a half hour drive from Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C.

Tickets for Oceans Calling are on sale this week, available beginning Wednesday, May 25. Tickets for all three days  of the event start at $185 for general admission, with GA+ ($325), VIP ($575), and platinum ($1,250) options. Single-day passes for Oceans Calling start at $99 for general admission, $185 for GA+, $325 for VIP and $795 for platinum.

The full lineup by day and links to ticket purchasing options are included below:

Oceans Calling Ticket Links

Oceans Calling tickets at Ticketmaster/Frontgate
Oceans Calling tickets at StubHub
Oceans Calling tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Oceans Calling tickets at TicketNetwork
Oceans Calling tickets at TicketSmarter
Oceans Calling tickets at Vivid Seats

Oceans Calling Lineup

Friday, September 30

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds
Dirty Heads
O.A.R.
Grouplove
Skip Marley
Noah Kahan
Toad The Wet Sprocket
Peach Pit
Johnnyswim
The New Respects
Mihali
Virginia Coalition

Saturday, October 1

The Lumineers
Cage The Elephant
Logic
Young The Giant
Jimmy Eat World
Allen Stone
Larkin Poe
Wilderado
Pup Punk

Sunday, October 2

Alanis Morissette
Cyndi Lauper
Sublime With Rome
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
Tai Verdes
Lawrence
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
The Samples

