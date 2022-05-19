Eric Clapton Plans U.S. Dates; Postpones Others After COVID Diagnosis

Eric Clapton, who has been a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccination requirements for live events, announced he had contracted the illness and needed to...

Eric Clapton, who has been a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccination requirements for live events, announced he had contracted the illness and needed to postpone several shows on his current tour of Europe. The singer, who is 77, also announced a run of shows in the United States in September. The cancelled shows were scheduled for Zurich, Milan, and Bologna, but had to be paused following his testing positive. He promised to reschedule the shows within the next six months, with existing tickets valid for the new dates once they are announced.

The postponements were announced on social media May 16:

Postponement of shows in Zurich and Milan Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall. He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, Promoters, their staff and of course the fans. So, after intensive internal discussion, it has been decided with great regret and apologies to all those concerned to postpone the performances in Zurich on 17th May and Milan on 18th May, the present hope being to be able to resume the tour starting with the concerts in Bologna on 20th and 21st May. It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances.

A further announcement will be made concerning the rescheduling of the postposed shows once suitable dates can be identified. The shows are due to be rescheduled within the next 6 months and tickets purchased will remain valid for the new rescheduled date.

Clapton has said that he suffered significant reactions to the vaccination he received in 2021, fearing that he would not be able to resume performing as a guitarist if the symptoms did not subside. Subsequently, he said he would not perform in any venue where proof of vaccination was required, indicating his belief that it was discrimination for event operators or venues to do so.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Following his COVID-related pause, Clapton is set to resume performing dates in Europe with a May 29 date in Berlin next. Other cities on his current tour include Munich, Prague, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen. He doesn’t have any shows scheduled between the second half of June and his first U.S. show, scheduled for September 8 in Columbus, Ohio. That kicks off a run of seven gigs in the U.S., including two each in Chicago and New York, and one each in Detroit and Pittsburgh in addition to the Ohio show before the run wraps on September 19.

The full touring plan for the U.S. and ticket purchase links are below. Clapton’s full tour schedule of upcoming tour dates is available at his website.

Eric Clapton Ticket Links

Eric Clapton tickets at Ticketmaster

Eric Clapton tickets at AXS

Eric Clapton tickets at SeatGeek

Eric Clapton tickets at StubHub

Eric Clapton tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer for Ticket News Readers

Eric Clapton tickets at TicketNetwork

Eric Clapton tickets at TicketSmarter

Eric Clapton tickets at Vivid Seats

Eric Clapton U.S. Tour Dates – 2022

Sept. 8 – Columbus, Ohio | Schottenstein Center

Sept. 10 – Detroit, Mich. | Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 12 – Chicago, Ill. | United Center

Sept. 13 – Chicago, Ill. | United Center

Sept. 16 – Pittsburgh, Pa. | PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 18 – New York, N.Y. | MSG

Sept. 19 – New York, N.Y. | MSG