Gorillaz Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Gorillaz have announced plans for a North American tour in 2022, bringing shows to 21 cities in the fall. The tour will be the first since a 2018’s run that concluded with the inaugural Demon Dayz festival in Las Angeles. The group is already touring extensively this year, currently in South America, with shows in Europe and Australia through the summer before they head to this side of the Atlantic.
“The world’s most successful virtual act will once again be brought to life by Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz live band – aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers – for a series of 21 unique and unforgettable dates across the U.S. and Canada,” reads the event announcement from Live Nation.
Awake, my lambs! Gorillaz North America Tour Fall 2022
With support from @EarthGang & @jungle4eva 💫
Tickets on sale Friday May 20 at 10am local time ⏳
🎫 https://t.co/OmQwxrfBbr#gorillazworldtour2022 pic.twitter.com/iPR8nOSCxh
— gorillaz (@gorillaz) May 16, 2022
Tickets for Gorillaz North American tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, May 20. Presales for most stops will be available prior to Friday – check the show page on the primary ticket sales provider for details.
North American dates for Gorillaz kick off with a September 11 show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada – one of three stops north of the border on the run. It wraps on October 23 at FTX Arena in Miami. In between, stops include Chase Center (San Francisco), The Forum (Inglewood), United Center (Chicago), Barclays Center (Brooklyn) and Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Alpharetta, GA).
Full tour dates and ticket purchase links are below:
Gorillaz Fall 2022 Tour Dates
Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center
Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTXArena
EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19
Jungle supports October 21 and 23
