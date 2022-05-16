Gorillaz Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Gorillaz have announced plans for a North American tour in 2022, bringing shows to 21 cities in the fall. The tour will be the...

Gorillaz have announced plans for a North American tour in 2022, bringing shows to 21 cities in the fall. The tour will be the first since a 2018’s run that concluded with the inaugural Demon Dayz festival in Las Angeles. The group is already touring extensively this year, currently in South America, with shows in Europe and Australia through the summer before they head to this side of the Atlantic.

“The world’s most successful virtual act will once again be brought to life by Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz live band – aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers – for a series of 21 unique and unforgettable dates across the U.S. and Canada,” reads the event announcement from Live Nation.

Awake, my lambs! Gorillaz North America Tour Fall 2022

With support from @EarthGang & @jungle4eva 💫

Tickets on sale Friday May 20 at 10am local time ⏳

Tickets for Gorillaz North American tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, May 20. Presales for most stops will be available prior to Friday – check the show page on the primary ticket sales provider for details.

North American dates for Gorillaz kick off with a September 11 show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada – one of three stops north of the border on the run. It wraps on October 23 at FTX Arena in Miami. In between, stops include Chase Center (San Francisco), The Forum (Inglewood), United Center (Chicago), Barclays Center (Brooklyn) and Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Alpharetta, GA).

Full tour dates and ticket purchase links are below:

Gorillaz Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTXArena

EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19

Jungle supports October 21 and 23