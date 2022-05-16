Houston Astros, GovX Partner to Offer Military Members Ticket Discount

E-commerce company GovX.com, exclusively addressing to military members (former and current) and first responders, and the Houston Astros have partnered again to offer Astros...

E-commerce company GovX.com, exclusively addressing to military members (former and current) and first responders, and the Houston Astros have partnered again to offer Astros fans who serve the country discounted tickets at home games during 2022 season.

In order to benefit from the discount, one – with a uniformed service experience – should apply for membership on GovX.com if he hasn’t done yet. Once he becomes a member, he may list the Astros games and get tickets to those he chooses on GovX’s page related to the club’s matches. With a one-time use coupon code the members receive their GovX membership discount after selecting their seats.

The partnership also comes with an advantageous package which enables the members to stream the games live or on demand with a discount of 35% on MLB.TV during the current season. Savings include both the Single Team and Yearly subscription packages.

Ticket Club also provides free memberships for military members and first responders through a partnership with ID.me that allows the members to verify their status easily and offer them discounted tickets to all events.

Similarly, Ticketmaster previously announced it partnered with Veteran Tickets Foundation, also known as Vet Tix, to provide a real-time feed of live event tickets to their 780,000 veterans of all eras, current servicemembers including Guard and Reserves, immediate family members of those killed in action, and caretakers of VetTixers.

Partnering with more than 1,000 brands, GovX has over 5 million members including firefighters, law enforcement officers, federal agents, healthcare workers and personnel from related government agencies in addition to active and veteran U.S. military.