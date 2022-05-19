K-Pop Group Seventeen Plots North American Be The Sun Tour Dates

K-Pop supergroup Seventeen announced plans for a run of North American tour dates in 2022, in celebration of their upcoming album Face the Sun....

K-Pop supergroup Seventeen announced plans for a run of North American tour dates in 2022, in celebration of their upcoming album Face the Sun. The group will follow a pair of late July shows in Seoul with 12 shows in North America through August and September. The shows will be the group’s first in North America since completing their Ode to You run just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic halting their touring plans more than two years ago.

North American tour dates for Seventeen’s Be The Sun shows begin on August 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia and wrap up on September 6 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. In between, stops include Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, KIA Forum in Los Angeles, United Center in Chicago, UBS Arena in New York, and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Tickets are on sale in early June, with fans directed to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system to exchange a shot at grabbing tickets in a presale for granting access to their personal data. Registration for the presale is open now through Thursday, May 26. The two-tiered presale will give first crack at those who are both “verified” and members of Seventeen’s “Carat” fan club, followed by other “verified” fans. Should those groups not exhaust the full availability of tickets, a general sale will be held on Friday, June 3.

Seventeen’s fourth studio album Face The Sun is scheduled to be released at midnight (eastern) on May 27. SEVENTEEN is comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO. The group’s latest EP Attacca debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200. It sold over 1.3 million copies in the first week of release.

Full North American tour details for Seventeen and links to ticket purchase options as well as Verified Fan registration are available below:

Seventeen Be The Sun Tour Dates – North America

Wed Aug 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Aug 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed Aug 17 – Los Angeles, CA – KIA Forum

Sat Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Aug 23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sat Sep 03 – Toronto ,ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Sep 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center