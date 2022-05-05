Michael Bublé Plots U.S. Higher Tour Dates From August-October

Michael Bublé will be on the road throughout the U.S. from late summer and into fall, supporting his new album Higher, released in late...

Michael Bublé will be on the road throughout the U.S. from late summer and into fall, supporting his new album Higher, released in late March. The dates will bring him to arenas from coast-to-coast, following a summer run of outdoor performances in the UK.

Believe it or not, they were even more excited when I started my PowerPoint presentation. #highertour Tickets for the U.S. dates of the ‘HIGHER’ Tour are on sale Fri. 5/6 10am local. Details at https://t.co/I18vmhXeVq pic.twitter.com/WSmtNtqbL9 — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) May 4, 2022

Tickets for Michael Bublé’s Higher Tour are on sale this week, available for the general public beginning on Friday, April 6. Presale tickets for the run began on Tuesday for members of the singer’s fan club, with additional opportunities opening throughout the week based on venue and promoter lists.

The singer just got back to performances in Las Vegas, and has three more to go at The Theatre at Resorts World before hitting the road. His summer will begin with outdoor shows in the UK, swinging back to this side of the Atlantic in August. His Higher Tour kicks off on August 8 with a stop at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia and continues across the country for more than two months before wrapping at Buffalo’s Keybank Center on October 11. In between, he’ll perform at venues including Amalie Arena (Tampa), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), Moody Center (Austin), Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles),and Little Caesars Arena (Detroit).

Following his U.S. dates, the Higher Tour will continue through the fall with shows in South America and then head west for shows in Australia. Details on Michael Bublé’s summer and early fall shows are below, including links to ticket purchase options.

Michael Bublé Tour Dates

5/4 – Las Vegas, NV | The Theatre at Resorts World

5/6 – Las Vegas, NV | The Theatre at Resorts World

5/7 – Las Vegas, NV | The Theatre at Resorts World

6/25 – Estadio Metropolitano | Madrid, ESP

An Evening With Michael Bublé UK Dates

7/2 – Waddeston Manor | Aylesbury, UK

7/4 – Floors Castle | Kelso, UK

7/6 – Emirates Riverside | Durham, UK

7/8 – Harewood House | Leeds, UK

7/9 – The Pattonair County Ground | Derby, UK

7/11 – Blickling Estate | Norwich, UK

7/13 – Warwick Castle | Warwick, UK

7/15 – Bath Royal Crescent | Bath, UK

7/16 – Bath Royal Crescent | Bath, UK

7/18 – Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa | New Milton, UK

7/20 – Cardiff Castle | Cardiff, UK

7/21 – 1st Central County Ground | Hove, UK

7/23 – Hatfield House | Hatfield, UK

7/24 – The Spitfire Ground, St. Lawrence | Canterbury, UK

7/25 – Powderham Castle | Exeter, UK

Higher Tour U.S. Dates (on sale Friday)

08/08 – Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena

08/10 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

08/12 – Sunrise, FL | FLA Live Arena

08/13 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

08/14 – Charleston, SC | North Charleston Coliseum

08/16 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

08/18 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

08/29 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

08/30 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

09/02 – Chicago, IL | Allstate Arena

09/07 – St. Paul, MN | XCEL Energy Center

09/09 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

09/10 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

09/11 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

09/13 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

09/14 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

09/16 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

09/17 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

09/20 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

09/21 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

09/24 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

09/27 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

09/28 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

10/10 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

10/11 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center