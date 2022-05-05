Michael Bublé Plots U.S. Higher Tour Dates From August-October
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours May 5, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Michael Bublé will be on the road throughout the U.S. from late summer and into fall, supporting his new album Higher, released in late March. The dates will bring him to arenas from coast-to-coast, following a summer run of outdoor performances in the UK.
Believe it or not, they were even more excited when I started my PowerPoint presentation. #highertour
Tickets for the U.S. dates of the ‘HIGHER’ Tour are on sale Fri. 5/6 10am local. Details at https://t.co/I18vmhXeVq pic.twitter.com/WSmtNtqbL9
— Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) May 4, 2022
Tickets for Michael Bublé’s Higher Tour are on sale this week, available for the general public beginning on Friday, April 6. Presale tickets for the run began on Tuesday for members of the singer’s fan club, with additional opportunities opening throughout the week based on venue and promoter lists.
The singer just got back to performances in Las Vegas, and has three more to go at The Theatre at Resorts World before hitting the road. His summer will begin with outdoor shows in the UK, swinging back to this side of the Atlantic in August. His Higher Tour kicks off on August 8 with a stop at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia and continues across the country for more than two months before wrapping at Buffalo’s Keybank Center on October 11. In between, he’ll perform at venues including Amalie Arena (Tampa), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), Moody Center (Austin), Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles),and Little Caesars Arena (Detroit).
Following his U.S. dates, the Higher Tour will continue through the fall with shows in South America and then head west for shows in Australia. Details on Michael Bublé’s summer and early fall shows are below, including links to ticket purchase options.
Michael Bublé Ticket Links
Michael Bublé tickets at Ticketmaster
Michael Bublé tickets at Ticketmaster UK
Michael Bublé tickets at Event Tickets Center
Michael Bublé tickets at AXS
Michael Bublé tickets at SeatGeek
Michael Bublé tickets at StubHub
Michael Bublé tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Michael Bublé tickets at TicketSmarter
Michael Bublé tickets at Vivid Seats
Michael Bublé Tour Dates
5/4 – Las Vegas, NV | The Theatre at Resorts World
5/6 – Las Vegas, NV | The Theatre at Resorts World
5/7 – Las Vegas, NV | The Theatre at Resorts World
6/25 – Estadio Metropolitano | Madrid, ESP
An Evening With Michael Bublé UK Dates
7/2 – Waddeston Manor | Aylesbury, UK
7/4 – Floors Castle | Kelso, UK
7/6 – Emirates Riverside | Durham, UK
7/8 – Harewood House | Leeds, UK
7/9 – The Pattonair County Ground | Derby, UK
7/11 – Blickling Estate | Norwich, UK
7/13 – Warwick Castle | Warwick, UK
7/15 – Bath Royal Crescent | Bath, UK
7/16 – Bath Royal Crescent | Bath, UK
7/18 – Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa | New Milton, UK
7/20 – Cardiff Castle | Cardiff, UK
7/21 – 1st Central County Ground | Hove, UK
7/23 – Hatfield House | Hatfield, UK
7/24 – The Spitfire Ground, St. Lawrence | Canterbury, UK
7/25 – Powderham Castle | Exeter, UK
Higher Tour U.S. Dates (on sale Friday)
08/08 – Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena
08/10 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center
08/12 – Sunrise, FL | FLA Live Arena
08/13 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
08/14 – Charleston, SC | North Charleston Coliseum
08/16 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
08/18 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
08/29 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
08/30 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
09/02 – Chicago, IL | Allstate Arena
09/07 – St. Paul, MN | XCEL Energy Center
09/09 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
09/10 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
09/11 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
09/13 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
09/14 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
09/16 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
09/17 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center
09/20 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
09/21 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena
09/24 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
09/27 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
09/28 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
10/10 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
10/11 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.