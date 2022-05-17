My Chemical Romance, Jack White to Headline Atlanta’s Music Midtown

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Future, and Jack White top the bill at Music Midtown Festival, which announced its 2022 lineup this week....

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Future, and Jack White top the bill at Music Midtown Festival, which announced its 2022 lineup this week. The two-day event is scheduled for September 17-18 at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park with tickets on sale this week.

“Over twenty-five years strong, Music Midtown remains a monumental music festival that brings a diverse lineup of the biggest names in music year-after-year, while giving back to the city that I proudly call home. We could not have a better location than Piedmont Park and we look forward to an incredible weekend with you,” said Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon.

Your 2022 Music Midtown ✨ LINEUP ✨ Take it in and get ready to buy Tickets on Friday at 10am! 🌈 🌳 🙌 🦉https://t.co/pyEqBBaPlN pic.twitter.com/GtQRCQyNrx — Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) May 17, 2022

Early-bird ticket sales for the festival closed on Monday evening, but general sale tickets are up for grabs beginning on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. There are General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum levels of tickets, but the pricing is not available as of Tuesday afternoon. Event organizers tout the availability of “layaway” pricing beginning with $19 down payment towards the full value of the tickets on a pay-over-time system.

Over 30 artists are scheduled to appear over the four stages at the event, including Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, Turnstile, Louis The Child, A Day To Remember, 2 Chainz, Quinn XCII, Conan Gray, and Denzel Curry. The full list is available on the event poster (and listed below).

Music Midtown Festival Performers (Announced as of May 17)

My Chemical Romance

Fall Out Boy

Future

Jack White

Phoebe Bridgers

Mitski

Phoenix

Turnstile

Louis The Child

A Day To Remember

2 Chainz

Quinn XCII

Conan Gray

Denzel Curry

100 GECS

Keshi

Alec Benjamin

Marc Rebillet

Hippo Campus

ASHE

The Midnight

Key Glock

Tinashe

Max

Emo Nite

Baby Tate

Gayle

Sueco

Maude Latour

Claire Rosinkranz

Nightly

Charlotte Cardin

Redveil

Awfbeat