My Chemical Romance, Jack White to Headline Atlanta’s Music Midtown
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Future, and Jack White top the bill at Music Midtown Festival, which announced its 2022 lineup this week. The two-day event is scheduled for September 17-18 at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park with tickets on sale this week.
“Over twenty-five years strong, Music Midtown remains a monumental music festival that brings a diverse lineup of the biggest names in music year-after-year, while giving back to the city that I proudly call home. We could not have a better location than Piedmont Park and we look forward to an incredible weekend with you,” said Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon.
Your 2022 Music Midtown ✨ LINEUP ✨
Take it in and get ready to buy Tickets on Friday at 10am!
🌈 🌳 🙌 🦉https://t.co/pyEqBBaPlN pic.twitter.com/GtQRCQyNrx
— Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) May 17, 2022
Early-bird ticket sales for the festival closed on Monday evening, but general sale tickets are up for grabs beginning on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. There are General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum levels of tickets, but the pricing is not available as of Tuesday afternoon. Event organizers tout the availability of “layaway” pricing beginning with $19 down payment towards the full value of the tickets on a pay-over-time system.
Over 30 artists are scheduled to appear over the four stages at the event, including Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, Turnstile, Louis The Child, A Day To Remember, 2 Chainz, Quinn XCII, Conan Gray, and Denzel Curry. The full list is available on the event poster (and listed below).
Music Midtown Festival Performers (Announced as of May 17)
My Chemical Romance
Fall Out Boy
Future
Jack White
Phoebe Bridgers
Mitski
Phoenix
Turnstile
Louis The Child
A Day To Remember
2 Chainz
Quinn XCII
Conan Gray
Denzel Curry
100 GECS
Keshi
Alec Benjamin
Marc Rebillet
Hippo Campus
ASHE
The Midnight
Key Glock
Tinashe
Max
Emo Nite
Baby Tate
Gayle
Sueco
Maude Latour
Claire Rosinkranz
Nightly
Charlotte Cardin
Redveil
Awfbeat
