Smashing Pumpkins, Janes Addiction Set Spirits On Fire Tour Dates

The Smashing Pumpkins and Janes Addiction announced a co-headlining arena tour for the fall of 2022, with tickets on sale this week. The Spirits On Fire tour will run through arenas in October and November, following a brief run of spring shows for Smashing Pumpkins already underway.

This fall SP is heading out on the Spirits On Fire tour with @janesaddiction ! Tickets on sale Friday, May 13th at 10 AM (local time) pic.twitter.com/Ivo3Er5l1V — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) May 11, 2022

Smashing Pumpkins teased the tour on social media this week, sharing an animated graphic with Wednesday’s date but no other details. The band was then joined on Howard Stern’s show by Janes Addiction Wednesday morning to share the news, which went out shortly after on social media. The band also indicated plans to release new music this year, which would be the first release since their album Cyr in 2020.

We’re thrilled to join our friends @SmashingPumpkin on the Spirits On Fire Tour!

Tickets on sale Friday, May 13th at 10 AM🖤 pic.twitter.com/2WXBfoDMOJ — Jane’s Addiction (@janesaddiction) May 11, 2022

Tickets for the Smashing Pumpkins and Janes Addiction tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, May 13. Presales for the tour begin on Thursday, May 12.

Shows kick off on October 2 with a performance at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and wrap up on November 19 at LA’s Hollywood Bowl. Stops in between include Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), TD Garden (Boston), Madison Square Garden (New York), Bell Center (Montreal), United Center (Chicago), and Honda Center (Anaheim).

Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates – 2022

05/13 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

05/14 Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Festival 2022

05/15 Tucson, AZ – Anselm Valencia Tori Amphitheatre

05/17 Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

05/18 Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

05/20 New Orleans, LA – Champions Square

05/21 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

05/22 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville 2022

05/24 Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

05/25 Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre

05/7 Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

05/28 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

05/29 Chillicothe, IL – Summer Camp Music Festival 2022

Spirits On Fire Tour Dates

10/02 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/03 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/05 Austin, TX – Moody Center

10/07 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

10/08 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Casino

10/10 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/11 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/13 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

10/14 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

10/16 Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/18 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/19 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10/22 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

10/24 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

10/26 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Center

10/27 Quebec City, Quebec – Centre Videotron

10/29 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/31 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

11/01 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

11/02 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11/04 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

11/05 Chicago, IL – United Center

11/07 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

11/09 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

11/11 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

11/12 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11/13 Portland, OR – Moda Center

11/15 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

11/16 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

11/18 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

11/19 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl