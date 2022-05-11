Smashing Pumpkins, Janes Addiction Set Spirits On Fire Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours May 11, 2022 Dave Clark 0
The Smashing Pumpkins and Janes Addiction announced a co-headlining arena tour for the fall of 2022, with tickets on sale this week. The Spirits On Fire tour will run through arenas in October and November, following a brief run of spring shows for Smashing Pumpkins already underway.
This fall SP is heading out on the Spirits On Fire tour with @janesaddiction ! Tickets on sale Friday, May 13th at 10 AM (local time) pic.twitter.com/Ivo3Er5l1V
— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) May 11, 2022
Smashing Pumpkins teased the tour on social media this week, sharing an animated graphic with Wednesday’s date but no other details. The band was then joined on Howard Stern’s show by Janes Addiction Wednesday morning to share the news, which went out shortly after on social media. The band also indicated plans to release new music this year, which would be the first release since their album Cyr in 2020.
We’re thrilled to join our friends @SmashingPumpkin on the Spirits On Fire Tour!
Tickets on sale Friday, May 13th at 10 AM🖤 pic.twitter.com/2WXBfoDMOJ
— Jane’s Addiction (@janesaddiction) May 11, 2022
Tickets for the Smashing Pumpkins and Janes Addiction tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, May 13. Presales for the tour begin on Thursday, May 12.
Shows kick off on October 2 with a performance at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and wrap up on November 19 at LA’s Hollywood Bowl. Stops in between include Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), TD Garden (Boston), Madison Square Garden (New York), Bell Center (Montreal), United Center (Chicago), and Honda Center (Anaheim).
Smashing Pumpkins Ticket Links
Smashing Pumpkins tickets at Ticketmaster
Smashing Pumpkins tickets at AXS
Smashing Pumpkins tickets at SeatGeek
Smashing Pumpkins tickets at StubHub
Smashing Pumpkins tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Smashing Pumpkins tickets at TicketSmarter
Smashing Pumpkins tickets at Vivid Seats
Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates – 2022
05/13 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
05/14 Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Festival 2022
05/15 Tucson, AZ – Anselm Valencia Tori Amphitheatre
05/17 Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre
05/18 Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
05/20 New Orleans, LA – Champions Square
05/21 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
05/22 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville 2022
05/24 Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
05/25 Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre
05/7 Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
05/28 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
05/29 Chillicothe, IL – Summer Camp Music Festival 2022
Spirits On Fire Tour Dates
10/02 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10/03 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
10/05 Austin, TX – Moody Center
10/07 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
10/08 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Casino
10/10 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10/11 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10/13 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
10/14 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena
10/16 Boston, MA – TD Garden
10/18 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
10/19 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10/22 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
10/24 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
10/26 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Center
10/27 Quebec City, Quebec – Centre Videotron
10/29 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/31 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
11/01 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
11/02 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
11/04 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
11/05 Chicago, IL – United Center
11/07 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
11/09 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
11/11 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
11/12 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
11/13 Portland, OR – Moda Center
11/15 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
11/16 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
11/18 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
11/19 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.