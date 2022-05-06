TOMORROW x TOGETHER Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

TOMORROW x TOGETHER have announced plans for US tour dates in 2022, bringing the Act: Love Sick tour to seven cities across the country...

TOMORROW x TOGETHER have announced plans for US tour dates in 2022, bringing the Act: Love Sick tour to seven cities across the country in July. The group announced plans for their tour via a YouTube video posted this week featuring the five members of the K-Pop group talking about the tour.

Tomorrow X Together are promoted by Big Hit, the same promotional company behind K-Pop behemoths BTS. They came together in 2019 with the debut EP The Dream Chapter: Star, which made it to the Billboard 200 charts and landed them a spot on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. The group consists of five members: Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. Their fourth EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is expected to be released on May 9.

TXT’s tour plans start out with performances in South Korea, heading to the United States for a first show on July 7 at Chicago’s Rosemont Theatre. Other shows are planned for July 9 at New York’s Hulu Theater, July 12 at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, July 14 at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Dallas, July 17 at Houston’s Smart Financial Centre, July 21 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, and wrap with a July 23 performance at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ticket sale details have not yet been announced in terms of the sales for the U.S. dates.

TOMORROW x TOGETHER Ticket Links

TOMORROW x TOGETHER tickets at AXS

TOMORROW x TOGETHER tickets at SeatGeek

TOMORROW x TOGETHER tickets at StubHub

TOMORROW x TOGETHER tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

TOMORROW x TOGETHER tickets at TicketSmarter

TOMORROW x TOGETHER tickets at Vivid Seats

TOMORROW x TOGETHER US Tour Dates

07/07 – Chicago, IL | Rosemont Theatre

07/09 – New York, NY | Hulu Theater

07/12 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre

07/14 – Dallas, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre

07/17 – Houston, TX | Smart Financial Centre

07/21 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA | Microsoft Theater