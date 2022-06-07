Bad Bunny, Tyler, The Creator to Headline Made In America Festival

Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator have been announced as headliners for the 2022 edition of Philadelphia’s Made in America Festival, with tickets on...

Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator have been announced as headliners for the 2022 edition of Philadelphia’s Made in America Festival, with tickets on sale now. The event covers two days in September, and takes place in downtown Philadelphia on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Made in America Festival 2022 will feature a lineup heavy with hip hop acts on September 3-4. Beyond the headliners, other announced performers include lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, and Tate Mcrae. The full lineup announced thus far is detailed below.

Tickets for Made in America Festival start at $150 plus fees for a 2-day pass. VIP 2-day passes go for $750 plus fees, and include access to VIP areas, complimentary wifi and charging stations, a dedicated VIP entrance, and more perks. The festival’s ticketing page does indicate that “preventative health measures” including proof of negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination, as well as mask-wearing may be required for the event, though they are not currently required.

Made in America Festival was first launched in 2012, curated by Jay-Z – who joined Pearl Jam on stage to perform the song “99 Problems” alongside the rock headliners. It briefly had a sister event in Los Angeles, but has since returned to a Philly-only affair. Other acts to perform at Made in America since its founding include Skrillex, Drake, Nine Inch Nails, Beyonce, John Mayer, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, The Weeknd, Coldplay, Rihanna, The Chainsmokers, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Anderson .Paak, Cardi B, and Travis Scott. Its 2021 return (following the 2020 event being cancelled due to the COVID pandemic) featured Justin Bieber and Lil Baby as its headliners.

