Dance Gavin Dance Announce Updated Touring Plans for Summer 2022
Dance Gavin Dance have announced a re-tooled lineup and tour dates for 2022, taking to the road for “An Evening With Friends” beginning in late July. The run will see the group play 21 shows in support of the album Jackpot Juicer, which is set to release this week.
The tour came after initial plans to play shows were scuttled in the wake of sexual assault allegations against former vocalist Tilian Pearson earlier this year. Pearson has since left the group, with guitarist Andrew Wells shifting to serve as main vocalist, with Marc Okubo of Veil of Maya joining to take over on guitar for Wells. Former frontman Kurt Travis will also join Dance Gavin Dance for select shows on the tour.
“We are very pleased to announce our exciting and intimate headlining tour, ‘An Evening With Friends,” says drummer Matt Mingus of the upcoming shows. “Last month, unfortunately, and not by our choice, we were made aware that we could not perform on the summer tour we had been looking forward to for the past year. We were lucky enough to get the support from our partners to help curate a last-minute headline tour hitting most of the cities we already planned on performing in.
“It’s yet another obstacle put in our way that we are willing and able to overcome,” Mingus continued. “While change can sometimes be challenging to adapt to, we are optimistic and looking towards the future with our heads held high and a fantastic new album to celebrate. We look forward to seeing you this summer.”
Tickets for Dance Gavin Dance’s An Evening With Friends shows are available this week, on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, June 30. Fan Club and promoter presales begin on Tuesday, June 28.
Dance Gavin Dance Tour Dates
Tue. 07/26 – West Hollywood, CA | The Whisky A Go-Go
Wed. 07/27 – San Diego, CA | House of Blues
Thu. 07/28 – Anaheim, CA | House of Blues
Fri. 07/29 – Mesa, AZ | The Nile Theater
Sun. 07/31 – Austin, TX | Emo’s
Mon. 08/01 – Dallas, TX | House of Blues
Tue. 08/02 – Houston, TX | House of Blues
Thu. 08/04 – Orlando, FL | House of Blues
Fri. 08/05 – Fort Lauderdale, FL | Revolution Live
Sat. 08/06 – St Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
Mon. 08/08 – Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Soundstage
Tue. 08/09 – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu. 08/11 – Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of Living Arts
Sat. 08/13 – Boston, MA | Big Night Live
Sun. 08/14 – New York, NY | Irving Plaza
Tue. 08/16 – Detroit, MI | St. Andrew’s Hall
Wed. 08/17 – Toronto, ON | Phoenix Concert Theatre
Fri. 08/19 – St. Louis, MO | The Pageant
Sat. 08/20 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues
Mon. 08/22 – Denver, CO | Summit Music Hall
Wed. 08/24 – San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore San Francisco
