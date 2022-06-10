Dear Evan Hansen, Tina, Come From Away Announce Broadway Closings

A trio of celebrated Broadway productions, Dear Evan Hansen, Tina, and Come From Away, will be departing from the Great White Way later in...

A trio of celebrated Broadway productions, Dear Evan Hansen, Tina, and Come From Away, will be departing from the Great White Way later in 2022, according to announcements this week. Come From Away will close its run on October 2, while Dear Evan Hansen will play its final show on September 18.

Dear Evan Hansen debuted in previews in November 2016, opening in December of that year. It will have played 1,678 performances as of its closing, making it one of the 50 longest-running shows in Broadway history. It was turned into a film starring original lead Ben Platt that was released in September 2021, during the period when the Broadway show was down due to the COVID shutdown before it came back in December 2021.

“From our earliest reading of Dear Evan Hansen in 2011, there have been two great joys that stand out above all the others (and there are many),” says Stacey Mindich, the show’s Tony and Olivier-winning producer. “One is the sweeping and soaring show itself, which never fails to make me think, cry, laugh, and try to be a better mother and person. The other is watching the profound change in the audience from when they walk into the theater to when they leave. I feel grateful to have been part of bringing Pasek, Paul, Levenson, and Greif’s original musical to life—which has captured the hearts of so many, impacted millions of audience members across the globe, and literally changed lives with its with its breathtaking score and its vital and universal message.”

Come From Away played only slightly less than Hansen, running for a total of 1,670 performances not counting previews by the time it closes. The musical which tells the tale of thousands of stranded airline passengers landing in a small Newfoundland town after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York, debuted in Broadway previews in February of 2017 and opened in March of that year.

“We were continually amazed by the overwhelming audience enthusiasm for this story about the power of human kindness,” Junkyard Dog Productions said in a statement Wednesday. “This journey, which started seven years ago, has exceeded every expectation we could have ever had for Come From Away. We are forever inspired by the unfailing generosity of the people of Newfoundland, and so grateful to the entire Come From Away Broadway family, onstage and off, many of whom have been with us since our world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre.”

Tina, a jukebox musical which features the music of Tina Turner and tells her life story, had a far shorter run, debuting in November 2019, just months before the pandemic brought the lights down on Broadway for nearly two years. It will close at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on August 14 after 482 performances.

All three productions will remain open, touring in North America.

