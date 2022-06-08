Five tips to secure your NFL ticket next season

The National Football League (NFL) is one of the most popular sports leagues in America. Every year, millions of fans tune in to watch...

Given the popularity of the league and the sport, If you are looking to be one of those fans next season, you need to secure your tickets early, as obtaining a ticket for an NFL match throughout the season can be like trying to get your hands on gold dust! In other words, it can be extremely difficult to achieve!

In this blog post, we will discuss five tips that will help you get the best seats at the game and enjoy every minute of the action!

Tip 1: Get your tickets from an authorized reseller

The National Football League works with a handful of authorized resellers and other reputable ticket sites to sell official game tickets.

When you buy your ticket from one of these ticket outlets, you can be sure that it is a valid and authentic ticket. You will also have peace of mind knowing that you will be able to get into the game without any problems.

There are many other ticket resellers out there, but not all of them are authorized by the NFL. Buying from an unauthorized reseller could put you at risk of being scammed or getting counterfeit tickets.

Tip 2: Buy early

The earlier you purchase your tickets, the better chance you have of getting the seats that you want. Tickets usually go on sale in the spring, so start checking an authorized ticket seller website and your favorite team’s website for announcements. If you wait until closer to the season, you may find that all the good seats are already taken.

As we know, there are certain seats that we would rather not have when it comes to attending games, as they can limit the experiences that are obtained. Some seats come with restricted viewing, which is hardly great for those who wish to see what happens on the field.

Tip 3: Join a fan club

Many NFL teams have their own fan clubs that offer members exclusive access to tickets. If you join a fan club, you will usually have to pay an annual membership fee. However, this fee is generally worth it because you will get first dibs on tickets before they go on sale to the general public. To find out if your favorite team has a fan club, do a quick search online or check out the team’s website.

Naturally, aside from getting early access to tickets, being a part of a fan club can be an incredible experience for supporters, too. Some will find that they can have a number of discussions with like-minded people about the team that they follow, whereas some will provide tips about getting in on the action and betting on a mobile app when wagering on their team and cheering them on, too!

Tip 4: Use social media

Social media is a great way to stay up-to-date on all the latest news about your favorite team. Many teams use social media to announce ticket giveaways and promotions. Follow your team’s official account and keep an eye out for any announcements about tickets. You can also follow authorized resellers on social media for information about upcoming events and ticket sales.

Additionally, there will be a number of groups, pages, or individuals who will be looking to sell or acquire tickets via this method, too, which can make it easier to find those that are available. However, it is important to be wary as there may be some out there who are simply looking to scam unsuspecting fans.

Tip 5: Check out secondary marketplaces

If you are having trouble finding tickets, you can always check out secondary marketplaces. Sites like TicketNetwork, Ticket Club, SeatGeek, and StubHub all offer tickets from reputable sellers and consumer guarantees that tickets will be valid or your money back.

Consumers should always do your research before buying tickets from a secondary marketplace. You want to make sure that the website is reputable and that you are getting a good deal on the tickets.

Final Thoughts

We hope these tips will help you secure your spot at the game next season! Hopefully, you will be able to be in attendance and be able to cheer on your favorite team by following these tips!

Last Updated on June 8, 2022 by Dave Clark