Garth Brooks to Put Buffalo Show Tickets On Sale This Week
Garth Brooks announced plans to put tickets on sale for his Stadium Tour show at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium on sale this week, available Friday. The show’s ticket sale had been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the tragic mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m.
Garth Brooks Sets New ON SALE Date For Buffalo Friday, June 17th, 10:00 AM ET
Concert Will Be Saturday, July 23rd, 7:00 PM @HighmarkStadm -Team Garth #GARTHinBUFFALO pic.twitter.com/gW9NiJVxdc
— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 8, 2022
Tickets for Garth in Buffalo will cost $98.95 including all fees for every seat in the stadium, from the front row of the field seats to the top rows of the upper deck. The show will be Brooks’ first show in seven years in the Western New York city, and his first ever at Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills. The show is the second-to-last on the calendar for currently scheduled U.S. shows on his Stadium Tour, which resumed this spring after being cut short in the fall of 2021 due to concerns over rising COVID-19 case levels. In his most recent outing, Brooks saw more than 50,000 fans attend his show at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium, setting a stadium record for attendance.
“It used to take multiple nights to play for this many in Birmingham and each night was insane,” said Garth Brooks. “But now the thought of all those people being in one place at the same time makes me giggle with anticipation. This is going to be CLASSIC!!”
Links to purchase tickets for Stadium Tour dates and the full schedule of announced shows are below.
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates
June 17 – Salt Lake City, UT | Rice Eccles Stadium
June 18 – Salt Lake City, UT | Rice Eccles Stadium
June 24 – Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
June 25 – Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
July 15 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
July 16 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
July 23 – Buffalo, NY | Highmark Stadium
July 30 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
