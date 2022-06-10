Justin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates After Facial Paralysis Diagnosis
ConcertsMusic June 10, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Justin Bieber took to social media on Friday to share with his fans that he has a medical condition causing facial paralysis, and won’t be able to perform until it is resolved. The paralysis is due to a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left unable to perform, postponing three concerts already this week.
“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”
View this post on Instagram
“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down,” he said. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”
Concerts scheduled for this week in Toronto and at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. have already been postponed, with hopes for being rescheduled once the issue is resolved. Currently, Bieber’s next show is scheduled for June 13 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, but it is unclear whether or not he will be able to perform. The singer has eleven more U.S. stops on his current tour between now and early July, then takes most of that month off before European dates begin in late July. Bieber’s tour had initially been scheduled for 2020 before being postponed regularly due to the pandemic and finally getting underway earlier this year.
Dates on the Justice World Tour continue well into 2023, with stops all over the globe on the calendar for the singer.
Justin Bieber Ticket Links
Justin Bieber tickets at AXS
Justin Bieber tickets at SeatGeek
Justin Bieber tickets at StubHub
Justin Bieber tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Justin Bieber tickets at Ticketmaster
Justin Bieber tickets at TicketNetwork
Justin Bieber tickets at TicketSmarter
Justin Bieber tickets at Vivid Seats
Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022 Dates
Mon, June 13 – New York, NY, USA | Madison Square Garden
Tues, June 14 – New York, NY, USA | Madison Square Garden
Thurs, June 16 – Philadelphia, PA, USA | Wells Fargo Center
Sat, June 18 – Uncasville, CT, USA | Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon, June 20 – Boston, MA, USA | TD Garden
Thurs, June 23 – St Louis, MO, USA | Enterprise Center
Fri, June 24 – Milwaukee, WI, USA | American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tues, June 28 – Las Vegas, NV, USA | T-Mobile Arena
Thurs, June 30 – Glendale, AZ, USA | Gila River Arena
Sat, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA, USA | The Forum
Sun, July 3 – Los Angeles, CA, USA | The Forum
Sun, July 31 – Lucca, Italy | Summer Festival Lucca
Wed, August 3 – Skanderborg, Denmark
Fri, August 5 – Malmö, Sweden
Sun, August 7 – Trondheim, Norway
Tues, August 9 – Helsinki, Finland
Fri, August 12 – Budapest, Hungary
Sun, September 4 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil | Rock in Rio 2022
Wed, September 7 – Ñuñoa, Chile
Sat, September 10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
Sun, September 11 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
Wed, September 14 – São Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque
Thurs, September 15 – São Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque
Wed, September 28 – Cape Town, South Africa
Sat, October 1 – Johannesburg, South Africa
Wed, October 5 – Sakhir, Bahrain | Al Dana Amphitheatre
Sat, October 8 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates | Coca-Cola Arena
Sun, October 9 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates | Coca-Cola Arena
Thurs, October 13 – Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel
Tues, October 18 – New Dehli, India | JLN Stadium
Sat, October 22 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | Bukit Jalil National Stadium
Tues, October 25 – Singapore | National Stadium
Sat, October 29 – Manila, Philippines | CCP Concert Grounds
Wed, November 2 – Jakarta, Indonesia | Stadion Madya
Thurs, November 3 – Jakarta, Indonesia | Stadion Madya
Sun, November 6 – Bangkok, Thailand | Rajamangala National Stadium
Wed, November 9 – Nagoya, Japan | Nagoya Dome
Sat, November 12 – Osaka, Japan | Osaka Dome
Sun, November 13 – Osaka, Japan | Kyocera Dome
Wed, November 16 – Tokyo, Japan | Tokyo Dome
Thurs, November 17 – Tokyo, Japan | Tokyo Dome
Tues, November 22 – Perth, Australia
Sat, November 26 – Melbourne, Australia
Tues, November 29 – Sydney, Australia | Sydney Football Stadium
Wed, November 30 – Sydney, Australia
Sat, December 3 – Brisbane, Australia
Wed, December 7 – Auckland, New Zealand
Visit Justin Bieber’s website for dates beyond the end of 2022
Last Updated on June 10, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.