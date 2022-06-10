Justin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates After Facial Paralysis Diagnosis

Justin Bieber took to social media on Friday to share with his fans that he has a medical condition causing facial paralysis, and won’t...

Justin Bieber took to social media on Friday to share with his fans that he has a medical condition causing facial paralysis, and won’t be able to perform until it is resolved. The paralysis is due to a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left unable to perform, postponing three concerts already this week.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down,” he said. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Concerts scheduled for this week in Toronto and at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. have already been postponed, with hopes for being rescheduled once the issue is resolved. Currently, Bieber’s next show is scheduled for June 13 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, but it is unclear whether or not he will be able to perform. The singer has eleven more U.S. stops on his current tour between now and early July, then takes most of that month off before European dates begin in late July. Bieber’s tour had initially been scheduled for 2020 before being postponed regularly due to the pandemic and finally getting underway earlier this year.

Dates on the Justice World Tour continue well into 2023, with stops all over the globe on the calendar for the singer.

