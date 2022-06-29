LCD Soundsystem Plots Bay Area Residency Shows Late Summer

LCD Soundsystem have announced plans for a California Bay Area residency this summer, scheduling eight concerts in Oakland and San Francisco. The Brooklyn-based band...

LCD Soundsystem have announced plans for a California Bay Area residency this summer, scheduling eight concerts in Oakland and San Francisco. The Brooklyn-based band led by James Murphy’s You Are Here Bay Area run will first visit Oakland’s Fox Theater on August 16, 17, 18 and 19, then head to San Francisco for the following performances at The Warfield on August 21, 22, 23 and 24. Find more information on youareherebayarea.com.

In March 2022, LCD Soundsystem’s front man James Murphy shared his opinion about the possible future plans for live performances via a social media post while referring the big tours’ adverse effects to the creative process as well as recording schedules: “You invest so much time, energy, and cost into ‘getting ready’ [for a tour] that you wind up touring for ages just to make it worthwhile… Then you need a big break again. Then you are reluctant to start all over again. It’s a cycle.”

Considering the idea of switching to a long-term residency for their Brooklyn Steel shows, he said it had been great to play those shows, and that they were looking forward to the rest of the shows they would be playing this year. Defining this model “not overwhelming”, Murphy saw it as an opportunity to work on new music. “And we can all be human beings,” he added, “Maybe we’ll just play other places next year, moving around to cities we like to play.”

“Maybe we’ll do something like that every year,” he hinted, “Just stay in shape, if that makes sense. (…) Maybe just singles for a while, so there isn’t some ‘album panic’ etc.”

Soon after that statement, LCD Soundsystem played to similar mini-residencies at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall, and then at Roadrunner in Boston. The band performs for six shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in the UK from the end of June through July 3 before they head to the Bay Area on August 16. They are also going to play at This Aint No Picnic Festival on August 27-28 before leaving the state of California.

LCD Soundsystem Dates:

August 16-19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

August 21-24 – San Francisco – The Warfield

Last Updated on June 29, 2022 by Dave Clark