LIV Golf Invitational Poaches Multiple PGA Tour Stars for Upstart Event

On Wednesday, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed were reported as the latest PGA Tour stars to join the upstart LIV Golf Invitational circuit, which begins play this weekend at Centurion Golf Club. The Saudi-backed series of events has drawn commitments from a number of top professionals in recent weeks, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Martin Kaymer and Talor Gooch.

Only two of those players – Johnson (15th) and Oosthuizen (21st) – are among the Top 30 players in the world rankings at the moment, but the fact that a number of professionals have committed to the burgeoning rival has ruffled feathers with the PGA, which may levy serious consequences for those who strayed. PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan has said that players who participate in LIV events without express permission from the PGA could be suspended or even banned for life from the PGA Tour. No players were given releases for the first event this weekend in London, though players who have qualified for the U.S. Open will be able to play in it (there is no conflicting LIV event).

“For right now, I’ve resigned my membership on the tour,” said Johnson, was reportedly paid $125 million to join LIV. He joined the PGA Tour in 2008 and is ranked 15th in the world. He added that he would play the LIV tour, “for now, that’s the plan.”

The LIV tour was successful in grabbing stars for two main reasons – money, and a lighter workload. Many of the stars who have jumped ship were paid big dollars up front, and the prize money for the events is top notch. The first seven regular team tournaments offer a purse of $25 million each – $20m in individual prize money and another $5m to be shared between the top three teams. At the end of the season, the Individual Champion will take home $18 million in prize money, with second ($8m) and third ($4m) also taking home big prizes. The team championship event in October has a $50 million purse.

In addition to every player being guaranteed to take home six figures from every event on the LIV calendar, the events also feature a 54-hole format (vs. the 72 of a typical PGA Tour outing), and no cut.

Another wrinkle in the LIV/PGA Tour controversy is the fact of the Saudi involvement. The major shareholder of LIV Golf if the Public Investment Fund, which moves billions in funds from the Saudi royal family. An Associated Press reporter was reportedly escorted out of a press conference related to Johnson’s joining the LIV this week after asking about the human rights record of the Saudis backing the league. The Saudi Investment Fund is also a major stakeholder in Live Nation Entertainment. Two of the eight events are being held at resorts owned (and bearing the name of) former U.S. President Donald Trump – also polarizing in his own right.

LIV Golf Invitational Schedule – 2022

9-11 June: Centurion Golf Club – London, England

1-3 July: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club – Portland, USA

29-31 July: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster – New Jersey, USA

2-4 September: The International – Boston, USA

16-18 September: Rich Harvest Farms – Chicago, USA

7-9 October: Stonehill Golf Club – Bangkok, Thailand

14-16 October: Royal Greens Golf Club – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

27-30 October: Team Championship, Trump National Doral, Miami, USA

Last Updated on June 8, 2022 by Dave Clark