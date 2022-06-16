Mary J Blige Plots 23-City Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Dates
Mary J. Blige announced plans for the 23-city Good Morning Gorgeous tour, joined by Ella Mai and Queen Naija along the way. The R&B superstar announced the run on Wednesday, with presales for tickets beginning almost immediately after.
Good Morning Gorgeous! I’m hitting the road with @EllaMai and @QueenNaija for the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour presented by @Hologic. AMEX presale begins today for AMEX cardholders at 10AM. General on sale begins this Friday at 10AM. 🔗 in bio pic.twitter.com/yg9OOMJvVu
— Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) June 15, 2022
The tour shares its name with her most recent album, and its lead single, which debuted in December of 2021.
Tickets for the Good Morning Gorgeous tour go on sale this week, with presales already active including American Express early access and promoter presales, as well as other specific to different venues. General sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m., local time to each venue.
Mary J. Blige’s trek kicks off on September 17 with a show at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina and stretches into late October with a closing show at Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Boardwalk Hall on the 29th. Stops in between include Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia), United Center (Chicago), Toyota Center (Houston), Michelob Ultra Arena (Las Vegas), Kia Forum (Los Angeles, Barclays Center (Brooklyn), and Bridgestone Arena (Nashville).
The full tour schedule and ticket purchase links are included below.
Mary J. Blige Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Dates
SEP 17 – GREENSBORO, NC | GREENSBORO COLISEUM
SEP 18 – WASHINGTON, DC | CAPITAL ONE ARENA
SEP 21 – CHARLOTTE, NC | SPECTRUM CENTER
SEP 22 – PHILADELPHIA, PA | WELLS FARGO CENTER
SEP 24 – DETROIT, MI | LITTLE CAESARS ARENA
SEP 25 – CHICAGO, IL | UNITED CENTER
SEP 28 – BIRMINGHAM, AL | LEGACY CENTER AT BJCC
SEP 29 – ATLANTA, GA | STATE FARM ARENA
OCT 1 – HOUSTON, TX | TOYOTA CENTER
OCT 2 – FORT WORTH, TX | DICKIES ARENA
OCT 6 – OAKLAND, CA | OAKLAND ARENA
OCT 8 – LAS VEGAS, NV | MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA
OCT 9 – LOS ANGELES, CA | KIA FORUM
OCT 12 – ST. LOUIS, MO | ENTERPRISE CENTER
OCT 15 – NEW ORLEANS, LA | SMOOTHIE KING CENTER
OCT 16 – MEMPHIS, TN | FEDEX FORUM
OCT 19 – CLEVELAND, OH | ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE
OCT 20 – BROOKLYN, NY | BARCLAYS CENTER
OCT 22 – HAMPTON, VA | HAMPTON COLISEUM
OCT 23 – NEWARK, NJ | PRUDENTIAL CENTER
OCT 26 – NASHVILLE, TN | BRIDGESTONE ARENA
OCT 27 – CINCINNATI, OH | HERITAGE BANK CENTER
OCT 29 – ATLANTIC CITY, NJ | BOARDWALK HALL
