Mary J Blige Plots 23-City Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Dates

Mary J. Blige announced plans for the 23-city Good Morning Gorgeous tour, joined by Ella Mai and Queen Naija along the way. The R&B superstar announced the run on Wednesday, with presales for tickets beginning almost immediately after.

Good Morning Gorgeous! I’m hitting the road with @EllaMai and @QueenNaija for the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour presented by @Hologic. AMEX presale begins today for AMEX cardholders at 10AM. General on sale begins this Friday at 10AM. 🔗 in bio pic.twitter.com/yg9OOMJvVu — Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) June 15, 2022

The tour shares its name with her most recent album, and its lead single, which debuted in December of 2021.

Tickets for the Good Morning Gorgeous tour go on sale this week, with presales already active including American Express early access and promoter presales, as well as other specific to different venues. General sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m., local time to each venue.

Mary J. Blige’s trek kicks off on September 17 with a show at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina and stretches into late October with a closing show at Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Boardwalk Hall on the 29th. Stops in between include Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia), United Center (Chicago), Toyota Center (Houston), Michelob Ultra Arena (Las Vegas), Kia Forum (Los Angeles, Barclays Center (Brooklyn), and Bridgestone Arena (Nashville).

The full tour schedule and ticket purchase links are included below.

Mary J. Blige Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Dates

SEP 17 – GREENSBORO, NC | GREENSBORO COLISEUM

SEP 18 – WASHINGTON, DC | CAPITAL ONE ARENA

SEP 21 – CHARLOTTE, NC | SPECTRUM CENTER

SEP 22 – PHILADELPHIA, PA | WELLS FARGO CENTER

SEP 24 – DETROIT, MI | LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

SEP 25 – CHICAGO, IL | UNITED CENTER

SEP 28 – BIRMINGHAM, AL | LEGACY CENTER AT BJCC

SEP 29 – ATLANTA, GA | STATE FARM ARENA

OCT 1 – HOUSTON, TX | TOYOTA CENTER

OCT 2 – FORT WORTH, TX | DICKIES ARENA

OCT 6 – OAKLAND, CA | OAKLAND ARENA

OCT 8 – LAS VEGAS, NV | MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA

OCT 9 – LOS ANGELES, CA | KIA FORUM

OCT 12 – ST. LOUIS, MO | ENTERPRISE CENTER

OCT 15 – NEW ORLEANS, LA | SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

OCT 16 – MEMPHIS, TN | FEDEX FORUM

OCT 19 – CLEVELAND, OH | ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

OCT 20 – BROOKLYN, NY | BARCLAYS CENTER

OCT 22 – HAMPTON, VA | HAMPTON COLISEUM

OCT 23 – NEWARK, NJ | PRUDENTIAL CENTER

OCT 26 – NASHVILLE, TN | BRIDGESTONE ARENA

OCT 27 – CINCINNATI, OH | HERITAGE BANK CENTER

OCT 29 – ATLANTIC CITY, NJ | BOARDWALK HALL

