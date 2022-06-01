Panic! At The Disco Plot Viva Las Vengeance Album Release, Tour Dates

Panic! At The Disco announced their seventh studio album Wednesday, and a series of tour dates in support of it. The album and tour...

Panic! At The Disco announced their seventh studio album Wednesday, and a series of tour dates in support of it. The album and tour share the name Viva Las Vengeance, with the album set for full release on August 19 and tour dates beginning in September.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” says songwriter and front man Brendon Urie. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Viva Las Vengeance tour dates begin on September 8 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, with North American shows running through a stop at San Francisco’s Chase Center on October 25. In between, stops for the tour include Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), United Center (Chicago), Madison Square Garden (New York), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), and Kia Forum (Los Angeles). Panic! At The Disco also announced a run of shows in Europe and the UK, beginning in February 2023.

Tickets for North American dates will be on sale to the general public beginning on Wednesday, June 8, with the European tour dates on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 10. Presale options include a special sale of tickets open to Verizon Up members beginning on Thursday, June 2 and a sale open to Citi card holders beginning on Friday, June 3. Other presale options will likely include venue and promoter availability, so check the tour dates page on the band’s website or individual venue pages for more information.

The full run of scheduled tour dates and ticket purchase options is below:

Panic! At The Disco VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR DATES

9/8/22 – Austin, TX | Moody Center*

9/10/22 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center*

9/11/22 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 – Chicago, IL | United Center^

9/20/22 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre^

9/28/22 – Boston, MA | TD Garden^

9/30/22 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena^

10/4/22 – Sunrise, FL | FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 – Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 – Saint Louis, MO | Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena^

10/13/22 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 – Portland, OR | Moda Center^

10/16/22 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum^

10/21/22 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center^

10/25/22 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center^

2/20/23 – Vienna, AT | Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 – Munich, DE | Olympiahalle

2/23/23 – Hamburg, DE | Barclays Arena

2/24/23 – Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 – Rotterdam, NL | Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 – Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis

3/1/23 – Paris, FR | AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

3/4/23 – Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena

3/6/23 – London, UK | The O2

3/10/23 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image