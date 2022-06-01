Lil Durk Plots Second Leg of 7220 Tour Dates
Lil Durk announced a second leg of tour dates for 2022, having just wrapped up a 17-show spring run in support of his new album. The new dates, touted as The 7220 Deluxe Tour, run through the fall across North America.
The 7220 album was released March 2022, debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 charts and then subsequently went #1 again four weeks later. 7220 has garnered critical praise from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, the New York Times, and Vulture, and was certified gold by the RIAA, spawning 1 platinum and 3 gold-certified singles (“Broadway Girls” with Morgan Wallen, “What Happened to Virgil,” “AHHH HA,” and “Pissed Me Off”).
Dates for The 7220 Deluxe Tour kick off at The Criterion in Oklahoma City on September 17 and close a month later at WAMU Theater in Seattle. In between, Lil Durk will play at venues including The Met Philadelphia, Coney Island Amphitheater in New York, Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Hollywood Palladium, and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. In between his recently completed run and the new dates, he will make appearances at Rolling Loud, Hot 97 Summer Jam, and other summer festivals.
Tickets for the newly announced Lil Durk dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, June 3 at 11 AM local time to each venue. Presales will vary by location, but many have availability beginning on Thursday, June 2.
Lil Durk’s full 7220 Deluxe Tour routing and ticket purchase options are included below:
Lil Durk THE 7220 DELUXE TOUR DATES:
Sat Sep 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Sun Sep 18 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Tue Sep 20 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion
Wed Sep 21 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater
Sun Sep 25 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Wed Sep 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Fri Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
Sun Oct 02 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
Mon Oct 03 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage
Wed Oct 05 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Thu Oct 06 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 07 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center
Wed Oct 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Fri Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Mon Oct 17 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
