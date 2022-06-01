Lil Durk Plots Second Leg of 7220 Tour Dates

Lil Durk announced a second leg of tour dates for 2022, having just wrapped up a 17-show spring run in support of his new...

Lil Durk announced a second leg of tour dates for 2022, having just wrapped up a 17-show spring run in support of his new album. The new dates, touted as The 7220 Deluxe Tour, run through the fall across North America.

Runnin it back 🦅 #the7220deluxetour Pre sale tomorrow

On sale Friday pic.twitter.com/HwYRqnqct8 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) June 1, 2022

The 7220 album was released March 2022, debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 charts and then subsequently went #1 again four weeks later. 7220 has garnered critical praise from ​​Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, the New York Times, and Vulture, and was certified gold by the RIAA, spawning 1 platinum and 3 gold-certified singles (“Broadway Girls” with Morgan Wallen, “What Happened to Virgil,” “AHHH HA,” and “Pissed Me Off”).

Dates for The 7220 Deluxe Tour kick off at The Criterion in Oklahoma City on September 17 and close a month later at WAMU Theater in Seattle. In between, Lil Durk will play at venues including The Met Philadelphia, Coney Island Amphitheater in New York, Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Hollywood Palladium, and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. In between his recently completed run and the new dates, he will make appearances at Rolling Loud, Hot 97 Summer Jam, and other summer festivals.

Tickets for the newly announced Lil Durk dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, June 3 at 11 AM local time to each venue. Presales will vary by location, but many have availability beginning on Thursday, June 2.

Lil Durk’s full 7220 Deluxe Tour routing and ticket purchase options are included below:

Lil Durk Ticket Links

Lil Durk tickets at AXS

Lil Durk tickets at SeatGeek

Lil Durk tickets at StubHub

Lil Durk tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Lil Durk tickets at Ticketmaster

Lil Durk tickets at TicketNetwork

Lil Durk tickets at TicketSmarter

Lil Durk tickets at Vivid Seats

Lil Durk THE 7220 DELUXE TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Sun Sep 18 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Sep 20 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

Wed Sep 21 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater

Sun Sep 25 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Wed Sep 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Fri Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

Sun Oct 02 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Mon Oct 03 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage

Wed Oct 05 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Thu Oct 06 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 07 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

Wed Oct 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Fri Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Oct 17 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater