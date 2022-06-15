Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow Tour Dates Extended to Fall of 2022

On the verge of wrapping up a sprawling run of 40 cities, the Knotfest Roadshow tour dates in 2022 got extended, with several fall...

On the verge of wrapping up a sprawling run of 40 cities, the Knotfest Roadshow tour dates in 2022 got extended, with several fall shows tacked on by Slipknot this week. Knotfest Roadshow shows this fall will feature Slipknot joined by horror-themed metal bands Ice Nine Kills and metalcore group Crown The Empire.

Knotfest Roadshow Fall ‘22 Tour presale starts today at 10am local for Knotfest Premium members Check your account codes, https://t.co/OC7kUgdpUN or your email for you code You can still join the presale by becoming a member at https://t.co/8vhnHUl9xo pic.twitter.com/tWoxYBgfhf — KNOTFEST (@KNOTFEST) June 14, 2022

Newly announced dates for the Knotfest Roadshow begin in Nashville, with a September 20 stop at Bridgestone Arena, and then close on October 7 at FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine, California. In between, stops include shows at Great Southern Bank Amphitheatre (Springfield, MO), Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas), Isleta Amphitheater (Austin), Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix), and USANA Amphitheatre (Salt Lake City).

Tickets for this new run of Knotfest Roadshow are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, June 17. Knotfest presales begin for Premium Members on Tuesday, June 14, with other presales varying by venue throughout the week leading up to the general sale.

This weekend will feature the final two Knotfest Roadshow dates for the spring run, with the tour heading to MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Friday and then to North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California on saturday.

More details about the added tour dates and links to purchase tickets are included below:

Knotfest Road Show Tour Dates

June 17 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Garden Arena

June 18 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Sep 21 – Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena

Sat Sep 24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 28 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Oct 1 – Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Sun Oct 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue Oct 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 7 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Last Updated on June 15, 2022 by Dave Clark