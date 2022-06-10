Ticket Applications for The Masters 2023 Tournament Open

The odds may be long, but those interested can take their shot at getting tickets to The Masters in 2023, as the ticket request...

The odds may be long, but those interested can take their shot at getting tickets to The Masters in 2023, as the ticket request application window is now open. Fans can enter for a chance to purchase tickets to both tournament days and practice rounds, directly through Tickets.Masters.com.

Run at Augusta National Golf Tournament in Georgia, The Masters is the first PGA Tour “major” of each year and has been played since 1934. It is the only major to play on the same course every year, as the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open (or British Open) are all played at various courses on a rotating basis. Played on the first week of April, The Masters is scheduled for April 6-9, 2023.

Access to “Patron” tickets (which grant access for all four days of the tournament) is legendarily difficult, with a waiting list that often isn’t even open to members of the public to attempt to get on. Due to this, and the limited availability of tickets through the lottery, tickets for the tournament are always one of the hottest on the secondary ticket market, particularly compared to other golf events. According to Ticket Club, a 4-day competition pass is currently listed for $11,557 – or $18,779 for a VIP package. Single day tickets and practice rounds are less, but the demand to see the storied course and golf’s top professionals is undeniable.

In 2020, one family saw multiple convictions and jail time related to a scheme where they attempted to game the ticket lottery to get passes for resale on the secondary ticket market.

As part of the ticket application process, consumers must certify that they are requesting tickets for themselves rather than for the purpose of giving away or reselling. Even the few who are selected can earn the right to purchase tickets for a maximum of one day – tournament or practice round.

For those who are selected, a tournament day pass costs $140 and a practice round pass $100.

Those interested can enter here: https://tickets.masters.com

For those who don’t get in through the lottery and are interested in tickets to The Masters in 2023, resale websites are available below:

The Masters tickets at SeatGeek

The Masters tickets at StubHub

The Masters tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership

The Masters tickets at TicketNetwork

The Masters tickets at TicketSmarter

The Masters tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on June 9, 2022 by Dave Clark