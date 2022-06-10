American Hockey League Partners With Ticket Evolution on Distribution

Ticket Evolution and the American Hockey League (AHL) have announced a deal that makes the ticket resale marketplace the Official Yield Management Partner of...

Ticket Evolution and the American Hockey League (AHL) have announced a deal that makes the ticket resale marketplace the Official Yield Management Partner of the hockey league. The partnership will center around the development of opportunity for franchises in the league in resale marketplaces, and will also see TEVO serve as the presenting partner of the league’s annual business meetings, scheduled for June 21-23 in Pennsylvania.

“Ticket Evolution looks forward to strategizing with the AHL and its teams as the AHL’s exclusive Yield Management partner,” says Curtis Cheng, CEO of Ticket Evolution. “Our other partnerships include the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center), and Prudential Center. We are excited to add the AHL to that list.”

“We are pleased to begin this new partnership with Ticket Evolution,” said Christos Nikolis, AHL Executive Vice President, Business. “We are proud to have Ticket Evolution as presenting partner for our Team Business Meetings and look forward to hosting them in Allentown later this month.”

Comprised of 31 teams, the AHL is the primary minor league associated with the National Hockey League, with 26 franchises located in the United States and five in Canada. It is currently in the middle of playoffs for the awarding of the Calder Cup, which will be handed out for the first time since 2019, having not been run in either 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic. The majority of NHL players, who are also in the midst of their own playoffs for the Stanley Cup, come through the AHL in the early part of their careers.

Ticket Evolution (TEVO) is the industry’s most established professional ticket seller platform, powered by DTI Management. Managing over $4 billion in tickets annually, TEVO is an industry leader as a distributor of live event tickets to online resale marketplaces. Ticket Evolution also owns 1Ticket, the industry’s most respected software and service solution for managing the delivery of tickets and associated metadata between point-of-sale systems, online marketplaces and ticket purchasers.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of all 32 National Hockey League organizations. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

