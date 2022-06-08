$uicideboy$ Announce New Album and Summer Grey Day Tour Dates

New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ have announced the upcoming release of their new album Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation releasing via G*59 RECORD$...

New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ have announced the upcoming release of their new album Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation releasing via G*59 RECORD$ on July 29. To celebrate the album release, the rap cousins (Ruby da Cherry and $crim) will embark on a 40-city nationwide Grey Day Tour that kicks off on August 2. Prior to the tour, the duo are scheduled for a slot at Bonnaroo Festival this month.

THE WORLD IS GOING TO SHIT BUT AT LEAST GREY DAY STARTS IN AUGUST. TICKETS AVAILABLE THIS FRIDAY @ https://t.co/sntgdc11ce pic.twitter.com/Fu1gRXqGwo — Long Term Effects of SUFFERING (@SUICIDEBOYS) June 8, 2022

Tickets for the Suicideboys Grey Day tour are on sale this week, available for the general public beginning Friday, June 10. Presales kick off on June 9 and vary by city.

The Grey Day tour dates kick off on August 2 at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion, and run through a Halloween show at Red Rocks in Colorado. In between, stops include shows at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco), Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas), Xfinity Center (Boston), PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte), Kia Forum (Los Angeles) and Thomas and Mack Center Las Vegas). The full tour schedule and links to ticket purchase options are below.

$uicideboy$ 2022 Grey Day Tour Dates

6/18 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival

8/2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion *

8/5 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

8/6 – Minneapolis, MN – Somerset Amphitheater *

8/7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

8/8 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena +

8/10 – Albuquerque, MN – Isleta Amphitheater +

8/12 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

8/13 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +!

8/14 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre +

8/15 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center +

8/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena +

8/18 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/19 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

8/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/23 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheater

8/24 – Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater

8/26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/27 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/28 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

8/31 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

9/1 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheater

9/3 – New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena !

9/6 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

9/7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoor #!

9/9 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center #

9/10 – Akron, OH – Blossom Music Center ^

9/11 – Toronto, ON – Rolling Loud Festival

9/13 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage #

9/16 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^

9/17 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^

9/18 – Cincinnati, OH – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation ^!

9/20 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena #

9/21 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

9/23 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium #

9/24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre #

9/26 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum #

9/27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum #

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum #

9/30 – Las Vegas, NV – Thomas & Mack Center #

10/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Raceway #!

10/31 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre !

All Dates Include Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream and DJ Scheme except 8/6 in Minneapolis is without Maxo Kream

* w/JPEGMAFIA

+w/Knocked Loose

^w/Knocked Loose and Code Orange

#w/Code Orange

