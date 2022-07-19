Ali Gatie Announces Plans for Who Hurt You? Tour Dates

Ali Gatie has announced plans for the Who Hurt You? tour in the fall of 2022, bringing performances to both sides of the Atlantic...

Ali Gatie has announced plans for the Who Hurt You? tour in the fall of 2022, bringing performances to both sides of the Atlantic beginning in late September. The tour will begin in Europe and the UK in September and October, then turn to venues in North America for November and December.

WHO HURT YOU TOUR !! FINALLY !!!! PRE SALE WED JULY 20th 10 AM LOCAL TIME SHARE & LIKE THIS POST THEN DM FOR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS pic.twitter.com/xFptqua0TR — Ali Gatie (@aligatie) July 18, 2022

The multi-platinum Canadian singer has new music coming out this week, with the single “Can’t Give Up” scheduled to arrive on Friday, July 22 – the same date tickets for his tour dates are on sale to the general public. Presales for the tour kick off on Wednesday, July 20. The recently released single “IDK” has already racked up more than 2 million streams on Spotify and 653 million plays on YouTube.

Shows for the Who Hurt You? tour begin in with a September 28 show at Vega in Copenhagen, continuing through stops in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Munich, Berlin, Zurich, Milan, Paris, London, and Dublin. The North American run kicks off at The Fillmore in San Francisco on November 2, rolling through a December 17 show at the Aladdin Theater in Portland, Oregon. Other stops in between include The Belasco (Los Angeles), Scoot Inn (Austin), The Basement East (Nashville), Hammerstein Ballroom (New York), History (Toronto), and Neptune Theatre (Seattle).

Links to ticket purchase options and the full schedule for the tour are included below:

Ali Gatie Who Hurt You? Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 2022

9/28 Copenhagen, DK (Vega)

9/30 Stockholm, SE (Slaktkyrkan)

OCTOBER 2022

10/1 Oslo, NO (Vulkan Arena)

10/3 Amsterdam, NL (Melkweg)

10/5 Munich, DE (Tonhalle)

10/6 Berlin, DE (Columbiahalle)

10/7 Cologne, DE (E Werk)

10/9 Frankfurt, DE (Batschkapp)

10/10 Zurich, CH (X-TRA)

10/11 Vienna, AT (Simm City)

10/13 Milan, IT (Magazzini Generali)

10/15 Barcelona, ES (Razzmatazz)

10/18 Paris, FR (Le Trianon)

10/19 Brussels, BE (La Madeleine)

10/22 London, UK (EartH)

10/25 Birmingham, UK (O2 Institute Birmingham)

10/26 Manchester, UK (O2 Ritz Manchester)

10/28 Dublin, IE (The Academy)

NOVEMBER 2022

11/2 San Francisco, CA (The Fillmore)

11/4 Los Angeles, CA (The Belasco)

11/5 Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)

11/8 Austin, TX (Scoot Inn)

11/9 Houston, TX (House of Blues – Houston)

11/10 Dallas, TX (The Echo Lounge & Music Hall)

11/12 Atlanta, GA (Buckhead Theatre)

11/13 Nashville, TN (The Basement East)

11/16 Silver Spring, MD (The Fillmore Silver Spring)

11/17 Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore Philadelphia)

11/18 Boston, MA (Big Night Live)

11/19 New York, NY (Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center)

11/22 Montreal, QC (MTELUS)

11/26 Toronto, ON (HISTORY)

11/28 Cleveland, OH (House of Blues – Cleveland)

11/29 Chicago, IL (House of Blues – Chicago)

DECEMBER 2022

12/3 Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)

12/6 Minneapolis, MN (Varsity Theater)

12/7 Winnipeg, MB (Burton Cummings Theatre)

12/10 Edmonton, AB (Midway)

12/12 Calgary, AB (MacEwan Hall – University of Calgary)

12/15 Vancouver, BC (Commodore Ballroom)

12/16 Seattle, WA (Neptune Theatre)

12/17 Portland, OR (Aladdin Theater)

Last Updated on July 19, 2022 by Dave Clark