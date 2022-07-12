Blackbear Plots Nothing Matters Tour Dates in September

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer blackbear has announced plans for a 15-date run this fall. The ‘nothing matters tour’ will see blackbear perform across...

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer blackbear has announced plans for a 15-date run this fall. The ‘nothing matters tour’ will see blackbear perform across North America in support of his upcoming sixth studio album in loving memory. Along the way, blackbear will be joined by supporting acts including MOD SUN, State Champs, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man.

NOTHING MATTERS TOUR tix go on sale this friday 10 am

pre sale starts tomorrow pic.twitter.com/UzLfl4cOV0 — blackbear (@iamblackbear) July 11, 2022

Tickets for blackbear’s ‘nothing matters tour’ are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, July 15. Prior to that, presales are available throughout the week, beginning on Tuesday with a presale for Citi cardmembers kicking off at 10 a.m.

Shows kick off with a September 4 show at the Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta, and continue through a September 30 show at the Greek Theatre at UC Berkley in California. Other stops include The Anthem (Washington D.C.), The Rooftop at Pier 17 (New York), Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Chicago), and Brooklyn Bowl (Las Vegas).

From the press release announcing the tour:

After hitting the road earlier this year as part of Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Mainstream Sellout Tour,’ blackbear will return for his first headlining run since 2019. Featuring multi-platinum hits like “idfc,” “do re mi” and “hot girl bummer” in addition to his latest singles “gfy” featuring Machine Gun Kelly and “the idea” from his forthcoming album in loving memory blackbear will be showcasing his evolution while bringing his explosive energy to fans around the country.

The full touring schedule and links to ticket purchase options are below.

blackbear ‘nothing matters tour’ Dates

9/4/22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy *^

9/7/22- Washington, DC – The Anthem *^

9/8/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *^

9/10/22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *^

9/11/22 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^

9/13/22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ***^

9/14/22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center ***^

9/16/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre+^

9/17/22 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +^

9/18/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis +^

9/22/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex +^

9/23/22 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl +^

9/25/22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA +^

9/26/22 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater +^

9/29/22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre +^

9/30/2022 – Berkley, CA – The Greek Theatre+^

* With support from MOD SUN

*** With support from State Champs

+ With support from Waterparks

^ With support from Heart Attack Man

