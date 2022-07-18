Bruce Springsteen Adds Four UK Shows to Growing 2023 Plans

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band added another stretch of concerts to their 2023 plans, announcing four concerts for the UK in late...

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band added another stretch of concerts to their 2023 plans, announcing four concerts for the UK in late spring. The band has now unveiled all but one leg of their touring plans for next year, having first dropped dates for a run in Europe, then followed with an early spring arena tour in North America before this latest set of concerts in the UK. One last leg of performances is expected to be announced for North America at a later date.

The UK run is the shortest announced thus far, with four performances spread out through May, June, and July of next year. The UK dates open with a show on May 30 at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium. Two weeks later, the band will perform at Villa Park in Birmingham, and then two weeks after that, they will perform a pair of shows at the BST Hyde Park in London. Tickets for the UK run are on sale this week.

The 2023 shows will will be Bruce Springsteen’s first run with the E Street Band in more than five years, having last played together in 2016. In the interim, Springsteen played more intimate shows of his Broadway residency, both before and after the COVID pause on live events. The UK shows will be Springsteen’s first there since a performance at Wembley Stadium on June 5, 2015.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour Dates – 2023

North America – Leg 1 (on sale dates in parantheses)

Feb. 1 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena (Wed 7/20)

Feb. 3 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena (Wed 7/27)

Feb. 5 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center (Wed 7/20)

Feb. 7 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live (Wed 7/20)

Feb. 10 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center (Fri 7/22)

Feb. 14 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center (Fri 7/22)

Feb. 16 – Austin, TX | Moody Center (Fri 7/22)

Feb. 18 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center (Wed 7/27)

Feb. 21 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center (Wed 7/20)

Feb. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center (Fri 7/22)

Feb. 27 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (Wed 7/27)

Mar. 2 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena (Wed 7/20)

Mar. 5 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (Thu 7/21)

Mar. 7 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum (Wed 7/27)

Mar. 9 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena (Wed 7/27)

Mar. 12 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun (Fri 7/22)

Mar. 14 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena (Fri 7/22)

Mar. 16 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center (Tue 7/26)

Mar. 18 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center (Tue 7/26)

Mar. 20 – Boston, MA | TD Garden (Wed 7/20)

Mar. 23 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center (Wed 7/27)

Mar. 25 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum (Fri 7/22)

Mar. 27 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena (Tue 7/26)

Mar. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (Wed 7/27)

Apr. 1 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (Fri 7/29)

Apr. 3 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (Fri 7/29)

Apr. 5 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Wed 7/27)

Apr. 7 – Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Arena (Tue 7/26)

Apr. 9 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena (Fri 7/29)

Apr. 11 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena (Fri 7/29)

Apr. 14 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center (Fri 7/29)

Europe and the UK (UK dates in bold – on sale this week, EU dates already on sale)

April 28, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

April 30, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

May 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 7, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 13, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena

May 15, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena

May 18, 2023 – Ferrara, Italy | Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21, 2023 – Rome, Italy | Circo Massimo

May 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena

May 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena

May 30 – Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands | Megaland

June 13, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland | Stadion Letzigrund

June 16 – Birmingham | Villa Park

June 18, 2023 – Werchter, Belgium | Festivalpark Werchter

June 21, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 26, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 28, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 30, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka

July 2, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka

July 6 – London | BST Hyde Park

July 8 – London | BST Hyde Park

July 11, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 15, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion

July 18, 2023 – Vienna, Austria | Ernst Happel Stadion

July 21, 2023 – Hockenheim, Germany | Hockenheimring

July 23, 2023 – Munich, Germany | Olympiastadion

July 25, 2023 – Monza, Italy | Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

Last Updated on July 18, 2022 by Dave Clark