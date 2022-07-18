Bruce Springsteen Adds Four UK Shows to Growing 2023 Plans
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band added another stretch of concerts to their 2023 plans, announcing four concerts for the UK in late spring. The band has now unveiled all but one leg of their touring plans for next year, having first dropped dates for a run in Europe, then followed with an early spring arena tour in North America before this latest set of concerts in the UK. One last leg of performances is expected to be announced for North America at a later date.
The UK run is the shortest announced thus far, with four performances spread out through May, June, and July of next year. The UK dates open with a show on May 30 at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium. Two weeks later, the band will perform at Villa Park in Birmingham, and then two weeks after that, they will perform a pair of shows at the BST Hyde Park in London. Tickets for the UK run are on sale this week.
The 2023 shows will will be Bruce Springsteen’s first run with the E Street Band in more than five years, having last played together in 2016. In the interim, Springsteen played more intimate shows of his Broadway residency, both before and after the COVID pause on live events. The UK shows will be Springsteen’s first there since a performance at Wembley Stadium on June 5, 2015.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour Dates – 2023
North America – Leg 1 (on sale dates in parantheses)
Feb. 1 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena (Wed 7/20)
Feb. 3 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena (Wed 7/27)
Feb. 5 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center (Wed 7/20)
Feb. 7 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live (Wed 7/20)
Feb. 10 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center (Fri 7/22)
Feb. 14 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center (Fri 7/22)
Feb. 16 – Austin, TX | Moody Center (Fri 7/22)
Feb. 18 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center (Wed 7/27)
Feb. 21 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center (Wed 7/20)
Feb. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center (Fri 7/22)
Feb. 27 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (Wed 7/27)
Mar. 2 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena (Wed 7/20)
Mar. 5 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (Thu 7/21)
Mar. 7 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum (Wed 7/27)
Mar. 9 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena (Wed 7/27)
Mar. 12 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun (Fri 7/22)
Mar. 14 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena (Fri 7/22)
Mar. 16 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center (Tue 7/26)
Mar. 18 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center (Tue 7/26)
Mar. 20 – Boston, MA | TD Garden (Wed 7/20)
Mar. 23 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center (Wed 7/27)
Mar. 25 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum (Fri 7/22)
Mar. 27 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena (Tue 7/26)
Mar. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (Wed 7/27)
Apr. 1 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (Fri 7/29)
Apr. 3 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (Fri 7/29)
Apr. 5 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Wed 7/27)
Apr. 7 – Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Arena (Tue 7/26)
Apr. 9 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena (Fri 7/29)
Apr. 11 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena (Fri 7/29)
Apr. 14 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center (Fri 7/29)
Europe and the UK (UK dates in bold – on sale this week, EU dates already on sale)
April 28, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic
April 30, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic
May 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 7, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 13, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena
May 15, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena
May 18, 2023 – Ferrara, Italy | Parco Urbano G. Bassani
May 21, 2023 – Rome, Italy | Circo Massimo
May 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena
May 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena
May 30 – Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands | Megaland
June 13, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland | Stadion Letzigrund
June 16 – Birmingham | Villa Park
June 18, 2023 – Werchter, Belgium | Festivalpark Werchter
June 21, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel Arena
June 24, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 26, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 28, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 30, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka
July 2, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka
July 6 – London | BST Hyde Park
July 8 – London | BST Hyde Park
July 11, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken
July 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken
July 15, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion
July 18, 2023 – Vienna, Austria | Ernst Happel Stadion
July 21, 2023 – Hockenheim, Germany | Hockenheimring
July 23, 2023 – Munich, Germany | Olympiastadion
July 25, 2023 – Monza, Italy | Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
