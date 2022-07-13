Co-Ed K-Pop Favorites KARD Announce Fall Wild Kard Tour Dates

K-Pop group KARD announced plans for a brief run through North America this summer, plotting the WILD KARD tour dates for August and into...

K-Pop group KARD announced plans for a brief run through North America this summer, plotting the WILD KARD tour dates for August and into September. The co-ed group featuring J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo will perform in 11 cities, fresh off the release of their 5th mini album.

Tickets for the WILD KARD tour dates will be on sale this week, available beginning Friday, July 15. Currently, there are no presales listed for the KARD performances on the calendar. Performances launch next month, beginning with a show on August 10 at Washington D.C.’s Warner Theatre. Less than a month later, the dates wrap on September 1 at Houston’s Bayou Music Center. In between, KARD will play shows at venues including Kings Theatre (Brooklyn), House of Blues (Chicago), Moore Theatre (Seattle), The Wiltern (Los Angeles), and the Majestic Theatre (Dallas).

KARD returned on June 22nd with their fifth mini album “Re:” and broke their first week sales record from their previous comeback, nearly quintupling KARD’s personal record. “Re:” appeared on the iTunes charts of 16 nations including Mexico, Spain and the United States. Billboard magazine has described KARD to be “one of the most successful co-ed K-pop acts to ever exist”.

KARD Wild Kard Tour Dates 2022

Wed Aug 10 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Fri Aug 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Sun Aug 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Thu Aug 18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Mon Aug 22 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Wed Aug 24 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Fri Aug 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Aug 28 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Aug 30 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Thu Sep 01 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Last Updated on July 13, 2022 by Dave Clark