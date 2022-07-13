Co-Ed K-Pop Favorites KARD Announce Fall Wild Kard Tour Dates
K-Pop group KARD announced plans for a brief run through North America this summer, plotting the WILD KARD tour dates for August and into September. The co-ed group featuring J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo will perform in 11 cities, fresh off the release of their 5th mini album.
[#KARD]
2022 WILD KARD TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA
✔Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 15th 3PM (EDT)
✔Tickets on sale here : https://t.co/DPOfEPFcLV#KARD #카드#2022_WILD_KARD_in_USA pic.twitter.com/fjzHyTbwzP
— KARD (@KARD_Official) July 11, 2022
Tickets for the WILD KARD tour dates will be on sale this week, available beginning Friday, July 15. Currently, there are no presales listed for the KARD performances on the calendar. Performances launch next month, beginning with a show on August 10 at Washington D.C.’s Warner Theatre. Less than a month later, the dates wrap on September 1 at Houston’s Bayou Music Center. In between, KARD will play shows at venues including Kings Theatre (Brooklyn), House of Blues (Chicago), Moore Theatre (Seattle), The Wiltern (Los Angeles), and the Majestic Theatre (Dallas).
KARD returned on June 22nd with their fifth mini album “Re:” and broke their first week sales record from their previous comeback, nearly quintupling KARD’s personal record. “Re:” appeared on the iTunes charts of 16 nations including Mexico, Spain and the United States. Billboard magazine has described KARD to be “one of the most successful co-ed K-pop acts to ever exist”.
KARD Wild Kard Tour Dates 2022
Wed Aug 10 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
Fri Aug 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Sun Aug 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Tue Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Thu Aug 18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Mon Aug 22 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
Wed Aug 24 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
Fri Aug 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sun Aug 28 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Aug 30 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
Thu Sep 01 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
