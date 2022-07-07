FIFA World Cup Tickets Enter Final Sales Phase; 1.8M Sold Already

Those hoping to attend the FIFA World Cup in 2022 are down to their last (official) shot, as ticket sales entered their final phase...

Those hoping to attend the FIFA World Cup in 2022 are down to their last (official) shot, as ticket sales entered their final phase before the tournament takes place later this year. FIFA says that more than 1.8 million tickets have already been distributed for the World Cup, which takes place in Qatar beginning November 21.

The final phase of ticketing is a “first-come, first-served” format, different from the random draw ticket requests that characterized the second phase which closed earlier in the summer. It opened on Monday and will remain open through August 16, though inventory is likely to be sold out well before then. A total of around 3 million tickets are expected to be sold for the event, meaning that the final phase will likely include far fewer tickets than the number already sold, particularly when held-back hospitality and other high-priced options are taken into account.

FIFA’s ticketing system is enabling the organization to grab huge amounts of consumer data as a part of the ticket purchasing process, with those interested in seeing what’s available needing to enter their full name, email address, and even passport number to determine what tickets might be available for them to purchase. Those purchasing tickets will be able to purchase up to six tickets per match and a maximum of 60 across the entire tournament.

According to FIFA, the top ten countries for ticket sales (outside of the host nation) in the most recent sales period include Canada, England, France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UAE, and the United States. All 32 teams have been confirmed for the tournament, which will see its final played on December 18.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 takes place from 21 November to 18 December 2022, and international fans must obtain a Hayya Card to attend the event. More information here.

